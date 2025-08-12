Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

India's retail inflation drops to 1.55% in July, lowest in 8 years

BIG update on Lucknow Metro Rail, Union Cabinet approves Rs 5801 crore for...; 12 new stations on...

Supreme Court's BIG statement on Bihar SIR: 'Voter roll revision can be set aside if...'

Viral video: Jaya Bachchan loses temper, pushes a fan away for THIS reason, her reaction divides netizens: 'Inhi harkaton ke wajah se Big B ko..'

'Story might have been different...': Aakash Chopra feels Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retired from wrong format

"DARE NOT Tease Again...": Horrifying video shows tiger recklessly jumping on hyena, crunching his throat - WATCH

Crude Diplomacy: Can anything break the India-Russia bond?

Bombay HC's BIG remark on citizenship: 'Aadhaar, PAN card or voter ID doesn't make...'

Polish navy sailor's Indonesian-style dance on deck of submarine goes viral; internet say 'that's a whole new level'; Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure A-lister star' cut his 40 scenes from their film, netizens guess 'it's Akshay Kumar', movie name is...

Chetan Hansraj REVEALS 'insecure star' cut his 40 scenes from their film

India's retail inflation drops to 1.55% in July, lowest in 8 years

India's retail inflation drops to 1.55% in July, lowest in 8 years

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'

War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders

Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works

HomeViral

VIRAL

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

The 2014 space hurricane was first detected by the US military's DMSP F17 satellite, which monitors space weather. Soon after, the European Space Agency's Swarm B satellite flew through a nearby region, gathering key data about the storm's structure and size. Read on for more interesting details.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 04:24 PM IST

Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?
Follow-up studies have shown that these space storms are much more frequent than previously believed.

TRENDING NOW

Hurricanes can be devastating, with the potential to cause immense damage. But did you know they can take place even outside the planet? A new study has offered detailed insights into a "space hurricane" which occurred over 10 years ago, on August 20, 2014. Researchers have found that the storm shook Earth's magnetic field, affected GPS signals, and packed the upper atmosphere with extra electrons. The study, published in the scientific journal Space Weather, suggests the phenomenon may have been stranger than initially thought.

How was the hurricane detected and what was its size?
The 2014 space hurricane was first detected by the US military's DMSP F17 satellite, which monitors space weather. Soon after, the European Space Agency's Swarm B satellite flew through a nearby region, gathering key data about the storm's structure and size. The hurricane measured over 1,000 kilometers in diameter (that's more than the distance between Delhi and Ahmedabad). Like planetary hurricanes, the space storm featured a calm center or "eye" and swirling spiral arms that were clearly visible in the satellite observations. It produced streams of high-energy electrons into the upper atmosphere, the study says.

Can space hurricanes pose risk to life on Earth?
Sheng Lu, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Institute of Space Sciences at Shandong University in China, said in the research: "Our study demonstrates that space hurricanes can trigger significant space weather effects, even during what are generally viewed as extremely quiet periods." Follow-up studies have shown that these space storms are much more frequent than previously believed. Besides, it's not a new concept: Researchers had suspected since the 1960s that space hurricanes might be a thing. However, despite potential disruptions to satellites and pieces of trash in the orbit, space hurricanes are said to not pose a danger to life on Earth.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans during AUS vs SA T20I game | Watch viral video
When cricket fan grabbed 'Catch of the Year' while holding two vodka cans
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff to work till…
Pilots can now fly until 65 as Air India raises retirement age; non-flying staff
EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check process, direct link here
EPF Housing Advance: How much money can you claim for buying house, plot? Check
Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets; it's not Imtiaz Ali, Vikramaditya Motwane
Anurag Kashyap had huge argument with this director on Gangs of Wasseypur sets
Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its business is...
Gautam Adani gives BIG Rs 15000 crore order to this company to set up....; its b
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
Janmashtami 2025: Relive Krishna's 'leelas' through these 5 animated classics
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge: 'Hardest part was saying NO to...'
War 2 star Hrithik Roshan's jaw-dropping 5-week weight loss challenge
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works wonders
Selena Gomez swears by this 'weird' 7-step skincare ritual that actually works
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Shilpa Shetty exudes elegance in vibrant pink indo-western look; SEE PICS
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow to stay healthy?
Dharmendra's fitness at 89: What mantra does veteran actor follow?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE