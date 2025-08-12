Hurricane in Space? Here's what happens during the phenomenon, does it pose danger to life on Earth?

The 2014 space hurricane was first detected by the US military's DMSP F17 satellite, which monitors space weather. Soon after, the European Space Agency's Swarm B satellite flew through a nearby region, gathering key data about the storm's structure and size. Read on for more interesting details.

Hurricanes can be devastating, with the potential to cause immense damage. But did you know they can take place even outside the planet? A new study has offered detailed insights into a "space hurricane" which occurred over 10 years ago, on August 20, 2014. Researchers have found that the storm shook Earth's magnetic field, affected GPS signals, and packed the upper atmosphere with extra electrons. The study, published in the scientific journal Space Weather, suggests the phenomenon may have been stranger than initially thought.

How was the hurricane detected and what was its size?

The 2014 space hurricane was first detected by the US military's DMSP F17 satellite, which monitors space weather. Soon after, the European Space Agency's Swarm B satellite flew through a nearby region, gathering key data about the storm's structure and size. The hurricane measured over 1,000 kilometers in diameter (that's more than the distance between Delhi and Ahmedabad). Like planetary hurricanes, the space storm featured a calm center or "eye" and swirling spiral arms that were clearly visible in the satellite observations. It produced streams of high-energy electrons into the upper atmosphere, the study says.

Can space hurricanes pose risk to life on Earth?

Sheng Lu, lead author of the study and a scientist at the Institute of Space Sciences at Shandong University in China, said in the research: "Our study demonstrates that space hurricanes can trigger significant space weather effects, even during what are generally viewed as extremely quiet periods." Follow-up studies have shown that these space storms are much more frequent than previously believed. Besides, it's not a new concept: Researchers had suspected since the 1960s that space hurricanes might be a thing. However, despite potential disruptions to satellites and pieces of trash in the orbit, space hurricanes are said to not pose a danger to life on Earth.