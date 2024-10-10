Astronomers have been witnessing back-to-back supermoons this year, but the Hunter's moon is going to be 'extra special'.

This year's biggest supermoon, the Hunter's Moon, will rise in the sky next week, on October 17. Astronomers have been witnessing back-to-back supermoons this year, but the Hunter's moon is going to be 'extra special', as it is the only moon set to come this close to earth in 2024.

It will be merely 220,055 miles from Earth on this day, appearing extremely large.

Here's what NASA says

According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Hunter's moon will achieve its peak brightness on October 17. It will rise at 4:56 p.m. in India and 6:13 p.m. in the United States. Moreover, the giant moon will be best visible on a cloudless night.

Unfortunately, the moon will enter its last phase on October 24. Hence, it will not stay around on Halloween. The night of Halloween is expected to be dark.

Why is it named 'Hunter's moon'?

The giant moon is named after Algonquin Native American tribe, which starts stocking up on meat as the winter approaches. Here's how the name 'Hunter's moon' came to light. Other names associated with native American tribes are Migrating moon, Drying rice moon, Freezing moon, etc.