Hungry crocodile crashes picnic and steals cooler box, video goes crazy viral

Well, a clip has gone crazy viral on Internet that show a few people enjoying a meal being interrupted by a crocodile

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 10:05 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Imagine you're having a pleasant picnic when you're abruptly disrupted by an outsider. What would you do in this situation? Normally, you would ask them to go away. However, if you were in the same position as this group of picnickers, the first thing you would do is flee.Well, you may, what happened? Well, a clip has gone crazy viral on Internet that show a few people enjoying a meal being interrupted by a crocodile. Yes you heard right! Not only that, but the reptile also stole their cooler case. The video is shared on the Facebook page of Latest Sightings. Watch it here:

In the short yet scary clip, the mighty reptile emerges from the water, snatches the ice box without causing any damage, and returns to the pool with it.

The clip has received nearly 1.5 lakh views since it was shared. Netizens flooded the comment section with their amusing reactions.

Here's how the internet reacted to the viral clip:

"It wants whatever's in the cooler!!!" a Facebook user giggled. "In the wild... unexpected guests have just crashed in... stay safe! Have fun!" said another. "Without a video, no one would believe that tale... Great one... not very gentlemanly behavior... lol," chimed in a third. "He's disappointed he wasn't invited. "He'll be back for snacks later," a fourth wrote.

 

 

