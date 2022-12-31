Hungry alligator tries to eat turtle, video shows what happened next

Screengrab

New Delhi: Turtles, as we all know, have a very strong shell. But how powerful is it exactly? Can an alligator tear it apart with its powerful jaws? On the internet, a video that answers all of these questions has gone viral. Well the video shows a hungry alligator trying to eat a turtle. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @naturewildside_ and it has garnered more 20k views.

The viral footage shows an alligator attempting to devour a turtle. The alligator repeatedly attempts to swallow the turtle and break the shell with the force of its jaws, but each time the alligator fails. Finally, it gives up and the turtle nodes away from its death.

One thing to notice in the video is that the alligator realises it won't be able to eat the turtle and gives up.

Since being shared, the video has collected over 20,000 views and more than 1,500 likes. Netizens were left quite impressed at the end of the video and shared their reaction in the comment section.

"So cute, poor guy was saved from the crocodile's mouth... "Thank God," one person wrote. "A rare moment to capture," another said. "Bach gya bhai ye aaj toh varna" wrote a third. A fourth user said, "kismat ho toh is kachuye jaisi..jaan bhi bach gayi aur swag bhi bana liya"