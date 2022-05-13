Hummingbirds with fascinating glowing feathers stun netizens, watch viral video

Picture courtesy: Twitter/@TheFigen

Hummingbirds are known for a variety of remarkable characteristics, including their distinctive flying style and members in the second biggest family of birds. The stunning bird is especially well-known for its dazzling, shimmering colours and beautifully developed feathers. In sunlight, the throat of a ruby-throated hummingbird turns a gorgeous iridescent red, and its brilliant green head glows as well. Nature's fascinating creation was captured on video, and the clip quickly went viral.

The iridescent feathers of the hummingbird.pic.twitter.com/P6KtmtNrVh — Figen (@TheFigen) May 12, 2022

The camera moves from one angle to another in this one-minute film to highlight the change in colour of the feathers. Six lovely birds can be seen in the video, shimmering with their dazzling vibrant feathers.

The video was tweeted by the account 'TheFigen,' with the caption, "The iridescent feathers of the hummingbird." It has received over 1 lakh views and over 3 thousand likes so far. After watching the video, netizens were mesmerized. "Aren't they just gorgeous?" one user commented. "What a beautiful creature, and they can fly backwards for a long time," said another.

