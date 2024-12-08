Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, in their first appearance together after marriage, attended the popular TV show 'Aap ki Adalat' hosted by anchor Rajat Sharma and talked about their work, personal lives, and much more.

Taking to 'X', India TV shared a brief snippet of the show in which Raghav Chadha was captured spilling the beans on his happy marriage with Parineeti Chopra.

In a hilarious response to a question posed by the anchor, the AAP MP said, "Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki humari shaadi achchi chal rahi hai aur achchi isiliye chal rahi kyunki mujhe Bollywood ka B bhi nahi aata aur isse politics ka P bhi nahi aata. Isiliye humari gaadi badi achchi chal rahi hai" (I think that our marriage is going well because I don't know even the 'B' of bollywood and she doesn't have any clues about the 'P' of politics).

His response triggered a wave of laughter among the audience, with the actress captured smiling over her husband's witty answer.

Next, Rajat Sharma told Parineeti Chopra that "actor Arjun Kapoor hilariously said that he had not wanted to work with her because she was too talkative".

The actress guffawed and said, "Yeh ilzaam main bachpan se sunti aa rahi hoon. Mere panents, meri teacher bhi yehi bolti thi. Ab aap bol rahe hain, meri industry wale bolte hain. Mujhe lagta hai main bahut kum bolti hoon" (I've been hearing this since my childhood. My parents and teacher used to say this. Now, you're saying this, my comrades from the industry say this. But I think I talk less)

MP Raghav Chadha was quick to respond to his wife's remarks. He said, "Mujhse poocho" (ask me).

Next, he continued, "Inki aawaz bahut achchi lagti hai. Yeh jitna bhi bolti hain, main usse khushi khushi sunta hoon" (I love her voice. As much as she speaks, I listen to her happily).

Radhav, Parineeti tied the knot on September 24 in a private ceremony at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan.