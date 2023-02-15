Search icon
'Humara week toh aaj se start hua': Singles celebrate Anti-Valentine's week with hilarious Slap Day memes

Anti-Valentine's week: Twitter is flooded with Slap Day memes as singles celebrate the day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 03:49 PM IST

Slap Day memes: February, the month of love, has many special days, especially for couples. Valentine's week begins on February 7 with Rose Day and continues till February 14, Valentine's Day. But after these seven 7 days, there's another week called Anti-Valentine's week.

The first day of this week begins with Slap Day on February 15. And singles have shared Slap Day memes on Twitter with some saying 'Humara week toh aaj se start hua' (Our week starts from today). Singles, who didn't celebrate Valentine's week, are now welcoming in the Anti-Valentine’s week with Slap Day. So without much ado, let's take a look at some hilarious Slap Day memes:

 

 

 

 

 

READ | After Valentine's Day, 'celebrate' Slap Day: Know history, significance, WhatsApp messages, quotes

Nia Sharma stuns in sexy and bold outfits, drops hot photos on Instagram
From Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni to Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar: Celebrities who are pregnant and expecting in 2023
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Beating Retreat held amid light rain as Republic Day celebrations come to end, see pictures
Happy Birthday Salman Khan: From college dropout to Bollywood star, a look at journey of controversy's favourite child
