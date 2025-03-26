14-year-old Aaryan Shukla the, 'Human Calculator', has amazed Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra with his brilliant records. The remarkable feat left Anand Mahindra asking for the technique he used while competing in Dubai. Shukla reveals his technique, Flash Anzan, to Anand Mahindra.

14-year-old Aaryan Shukla, the 'Human Calculator', has made a name for himself by breaking a jaw-dropping six Guinness World Records in one day while competing at a mental maths competition in Dubai. Billionaire chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra has become curious about the Math prodigy.

Recently, Anand Mahindra, shared his curiosity about the Math genius in a social media post. Acknowledging his world records and marveling at his genius, the one of the richest Indian businessmen wrote on X, “14-year-old Aaryan Shukla from India, last month broke the world record for the Fastest time to mentally add 100 four-digit numbers - 30.9 sec Leaves you dazed & bewildered.” Mahindra also congratulated the boy for such a remarkable feat and wrote, “Congratulations Aaryan!”

Further, he has been so much impressed with Shukla that he has observed him closely and seeing his hand movements at the competition, he wondered what that technique behind Shukla’s success could be. He wrote, “I’ve seen some videos before of kids using this technique where the hands are used, in some way, to aid calculation. I’m sure Aaryan has a special gift beyond the ordinary, but are there any sites which give a primer on the fundamentals of this technique?”

The tech billionaire, however, makes it clear the motive behind this curiosity, which is not to break any records himself but to simply use the technique in his daily business. “I’m not looking to break any world record. Maybe I can use it for some simple, daily business calculations!”

Thanking Mahindra for his appreciation, Aaryan Shukla reveals his technique and also that it took him eight years to perfect this, "Thank you very much Sir. I am a Mental Calculator (Human Calculator). The technique is called "Flash Anzan" where you have to process the numbers flashing on the screen at lightning speed. The base is Abacus. While I have been training for last 8 years to achieve this. Thanks!"

What is Flash Anzan and how does it work?

Aaryan Shukla mentioned that he used the Flash Anzan technique to break the records. This technique is a lightning-fast mental Math trick based on soroban, Japanese abacus, using which an individual visualises and move numbers in their mind replacing the conventional method. The technique trains the mind to calculate multiple numbers simultaneously, making it seem like swiping the screen right and left. The technique usually effects the right side of the brain which consists of memory, focus, and processing speed, therefore enhancing these traits as well. It boosts the processing speed to a level that a brain is able to calculate faster than a machine.

Who is Aaryan Shukla and his records

Aaryan Shukla is a 14-year-old is a math genius who hails from Maharashtra. He left a big audience speechless by setting the record for the fastest time to mentally add 50 five-digit numbers on the set of GWR’s Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record. Though he has also broke six records of calculating multiple digits numbers in lowest time.