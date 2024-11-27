Folk singer, popular as 'Bihar Kokila', Sharda Sinha breathed her last on November 5, 2024 at AIIMS in Patna, following a long battle with cancer.

Her unfortunate demise, which coincided with Chhath Puja, has left behind a cherishable legacy of music. She was famous for her songs on 'Chhath Puja', a festival that holds a significant place in Bihari traditions.

Sinha's last rites were performed with full state honours, with dignitaries from across the country paying an emotional tribute to her.

Now, a video featuring her laying on the hospital bed and talking to birds has gone viral.

What is unusual about the video?

The clip, shared by her son Anshuman Sinha, features Sharda Sinha's heartfelt moment with birds, right a few hours before her death. Sinha was seen talking to the birds, who were continuously chirping on her window.

"Ae chiya! Nikala na humra" (O bird! please take me out of here), Sinha was heard saying. Further she asked the bird if they had come to chat with her.

After a pause, she said, "Hum bhi aa rahe tumhare paas" (I, too, am coming with you).

The video, rapidly being circulated online, has left netizens to pondering if she could sense her death.

Sinha's last facebook post for her husband hinted at the singer sensing her demise

After her husband's demise, Sharda Sinha took to her social media handle and shared an emotional post.

She recalled how her husband, Brajikishore Sinha, used to celebrate her birthdays.

"I still feel his presence. My kids, Vandana and Anshuman, still feel that their father is just out for some work and would return soon. This is a picture from our last meeting. The silence and his absence is killing me. In the picture, you can see him teary eyes with his granddaughter and I am assuring him, 'I will come to you soon.' 'I will come soon, that's what I said to you.'" she wrote.