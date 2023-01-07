Hum Aapke Hain Koun 2.0? Bride marries groom’s younger brother on wedding day, details inside

Screengrab

New Delhi: In an unusual incident, a man's wedding had to be called off, and the bride had to marry the groom's younger brother. The incident occurred in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. According to an AajTak report, a young man from Hariana village in the Saidangali police station area married a girl from Dawai Khurd village in the Asmoli police station area. However, this was the man's second marriage, which he had hidden from his first wife.

He reportedly married a girl from his village five years ago, and they have two children together. However, there was a disagreement between the husband and wife, and they had been living apart for some time.

On the day of the second marriage, the groom and his baaratis arrived at the Bride's home, where they were greeted with great fanfare. The Nikaah ceremony was then completed, and everyone was overjoyed. Their joy, however, was short-lived, as the groom's first wife arrived in the bride's village with her children and caused a commotion. Police arrived at the scene after receiving information. The young man was accused by the woman of secretly remarrying. The police then took both parties to the Asmoli police station.

Meanwhile, some panchayat elders went to the police station and began negotiations for a mutual settlement.The panchayat decided that the groom should divorce his second wife, and the bride would marry the groom's younger brother after the divorce.

Notably, the incident sparked outrage in the Groom's hometown of Asmoli. According to villagers, the marriage ceremony was performed by Younger brother and not his. However, his wife arrived at the wrong time and caused a commotion.

Sanjay Kumar, the in-charge of the Asmoli police station, stated that after learning of the dispute, the police arrived on the scene and brought both parties to the police station, where the two sides reached an agreement and the bride married and left with the accused youth's younger brother.