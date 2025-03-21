"Spoke to a candidate today, who wanted us to meet her husband after we had selected her. Instant reject. P.s: This was for a senior level hire," Chendhil said in his post that has since gone viral and triggered a heated debate on social media.

The founder of a Mumbai-based company rejected a senior-level candidate after she had cleared the selection process due to an unusual request from her.

In a post on X, Vinod Chendhil -- the chief executive officer (CEO) of the instant food company Naturally Yours -- said he "instantly" rejected the candidate as she wanted the company top brass to meet her husband.

Responding to users' questions in the comments section, Chendhil explained his decision and called the woman's request a "huge red flag."

"Because, she wants her husband to say yes for her to join us. Why would an independent woman want that? Basically, she wants her husband to interview us to see if it’s ok for her to join. Shows she is totally dependent on him. How will she ever take any decisions if she cannot take a basic one? And she is not an intern to be asking us to speak to someone elder right," the company CEO said.

There were contrasting opinions from people on the matter. While some users defended the woman, others said Chendhil was right in his decision.

"It's people like you breaking Indian values. A wife respecting her husband over work is commendable," one user said. "Sir, while you're trying to make headlines, possibly she just wanted to make her husband feel proud," a fellow user commented.

However, another user stated, "I would reject even junior level hire if this request was made."

"Career decisions are taken by self and involving family is a recipe for disaster," another opined.