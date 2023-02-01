Search icon
Hubby of the year: Man surprises wife with tattoo, her adorable reaction is now a viral video

Now in one such loving gesture, a man tattooed a portrait of his wife on his arm and her adorable reaction is too good to miss out.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

screengrab

New Delhi: Many people make romantic gestures for those they care about. The joy and happiness felt after surprising someone close to you is unparalleled. Now in one such loving gesture, a man tattooed a portrait of his wife on his arm and her adorable reaction is too good to miss out. The video is shared by Instagram user @themustache_tattoo and it has garnered more than 1 million likes.

The viral video opens with a man approaching his wife, who is sitting on the bed with their toddler. He has wrapped a cloth and a plastic sheet around his arm. He then asks her to unveil it. A tattoo of her holding their child with a small heart at the bottom is visible as she removes the cloth. When his wife notices the tattoo, she exclaims, "Oh my God!" The man, according to the post, surprised the woman on her birthday.

Adorable, right? Well netizens agreed and showered the video with love-filled comments. 

Here are some of the heartfelt comments:

"My heart is happy after watching this video," one person wrote in the Instagram comments section. "This is next-level surprise," said another. "You create unforgettable magical moments for people who come to you for tattoos or who are inspired to create the same for themselves after watching your videos." said a third.

