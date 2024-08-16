How world's heaviest man lost 542 kg: Weight loss diet, workout, transformation journey

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, once the heaviest man alive, lost 542 kilograms through a comprehensive medical plan initiated by Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah.

Khalid Bin Mohsen Shaari's Condition

In 2013, King Abdullah learned about Shaari's dire condition and decided to help. The king organized a comprehensive medical plan involving a dedicated team of 30 medical professionals. They used a forklift and a specially designed bed to transport Shaari from his home in Jazan to King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, where he would receive complete treatment.

Khalid Bin Mohsen Shaari's weight loss Journey

Shaari’s treatment plan included gastric bypass surgery, a personalized diet, and a rigorous exercise regimen. Intensive care and extensive physiotherapy during the first six months helped Shaari lose nearly half of his body weight. By 2023, his weight had decreased to 63.5 kilograms. However, multiple surgeries were needed to remove the excess skin resulting from his significant weight loss.

Shaari's journey from being entirely dependent on friends and family to regaining his mobility was nothing short of extraordinary. He is now affectionately known as "the smiling man," a nickname given by the medical staff who supported him throughout his journey.

Shaari’s story is a testament to the impact of dedicated medical care and the incredible transformation that can occur with proper intervention and support. His journey showcases the importance of comprehensive treatment plans, the power of a supportive medical team, and the remarkable changes that can happen when someone receives the help they need.

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari’s transformation not only changed his life but also serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved with determination, medical expertise, and unwavering support.

