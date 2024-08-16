How world's heaviest man lost 542 kg: Weight loss diet, workout, transformation journey

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida's DLF Mall of India evacuated: Mock drill or bomb threat?

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat receives grand welcome in Delhi after returning from Paris, watch video

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

Meet man, left high profile job abroad to became a farmer, now fulfilling his childhood hobby, his yearly income is...

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

Namma Metro Phase 3: Big update on Bengaluru Metro Rail Project, Orange Line to start by...

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

7 breathtaking images of space by NASA

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Fruits that can raise blood sugar levels

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

9 must-watch Bollywood romantic films with tragic endings

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

इस गांव के बच्चों ने पहली बार देखा ड्रोन, डर कर करने लगे ऐसी हरकतें, देखें ये Drone Video

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

Viral Video: टीचर के इस अंदाज के फैन हुए गुलजार, वायरल हुआ बच्चों को पढ़ाने का तरीका

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Bengali Film Actors Join Protesting Doctors Day After Mob Vandalize Hospital

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Angry Medical Students Raise Their Voices, Question System, Demand Justice

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata Banerjee's 'Silence' On Doctor's Murder

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

IIFM Awards 2024: Kartik Aaryan, Parvathy, Arjun Mathur, Nimisha Sajayan bag acting prizes; 12th Fail, Kohrra win big

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Kalki 2898 AD OTT release: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika's blockbuster to stream on two platforms; know why

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

HomeViral

Viral

How world's heaviest man lost 542 kg: Weight loss diet, workout, transformation journey

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari, once the heaviest man alive, lost 542 kilograms through a comprehensive medical plan initiated by Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 16, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

How world's heaviest man lost 542 kg: Weight loss diet, workout, transformation journey
Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

World's heaviest man weight loss success story: Remarkable weight loss stories are common, but Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari's transformation stands out as an extraordinary example of significant change. Once the heaviest man alive, Shaari lost an incredible 542 kilograms thanks to the intervention of Saudi Arabia's former King Abdullah. Shaari, who had been bedridden for over three years and weighed 610 kilograms, received extensive medical care at no cost, thanks to the king’s efforts.

Khalid Bin Mohsen Shaari's Condition

In 2013, King Abdullah learned about Shaari's dire condition and decided to help. The king organized a comprehensive medical plan involving a dedicated team of 30 medical professionals. They used a forklift and a specially designed bed to transport Shaari from his home in Jazan to King Fahd Medical City in Riyadh, where he would receive complete treatment.

Khalid Bin Mohsen Shaari's weight loss Journey

Shaari’s treatment plan included gastric bypass surgery, a personalized diet, and a rigorous exercise regimen. Intensive care and extensive physiotherapy during the first six months helped Shaari lose nearly half of his body weight. By 2023, his weight had decreased to 63.5 kilograms. However, multiple surgeries were needed to remove the excess skin resulting from his significant weight loss.

Shaari's journey from being entirely dependent on friends and family to regaining his mobility was nothing short of extraordinary. He is now affectionately known as "the smiling man," a nickname given by the medical staff who supported him throughout his journey.

Shaari’s story is a testament to the impact of dedicated medical care and the incredible transformation that can occur with proper intervention and support. His journey showcases the importance of comprehensive treatment plans, the power of a supportive medical team, and the remarkable changes that can happen when someone receives the help they need.

Khalid bin Mohsen Shaari’s transformation not only changed his life but also serves as an inspiring example of what can be achieved with determination, medical expertise, and unwavering support.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

Vedaa box office collection day 2: John Abraham, Sharvari's actioner suffers big drop on Friday, collects...

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

BCCI rejects ICC's offer to host Women's T20 World Cup, Jay Shah reveals reason

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Former Thailand PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn Shinawatra becomes country's youngest ever PM

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

Sabarmati Express: What caused derailment of 20 coaches of Ahmedabad-bound train in Kanpur?

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

10 emerging Indian brands leading the way in 2024

MORE

MOST VIEWED

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

6 tips by Sudha Murty for successful marriage

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Indian colleges that Google prefers for hiring other than IITs

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

Five biggest controversies of Paris Olympics 2024

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

This film had no stars, was rejected by Rishi Kapoor, had no buyers, was stuck for years, became sleeper hit, earned...

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

Raksha Bandhan 2024: 5 thoughtful gift ideas for your sisters to make them feel special

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement