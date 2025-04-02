ChatGPT now offers free users the ability to generate up to three images per day. This allows users to create customised Navratri wishes in a Studio Ghibli style; either by converting their own photos or crafting festive scenes through prompts in ChatGPT and Grok.

OpenAI rolled out native image generation in GPT-4o, sparking a social media frenzy as users create stunning Studio Ghibli-style AI images using ChatGPT. Sam Altman himself noted that the surge in demand is melting the company’s GPUs, but that hasn’t slowed the trend. Now, with Navratri around the corner, people are combining this AI-powered creativity with festive wishes, generating personalised Ghibli-style greetings. If you want to add an artistic touch to your Navratri wishes, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it using both ChatGPT and xAI’s Grok chatbot.

Using ChatGPT:

Access ChatGPT: Visit the ChatGPT platform. While free users have limited access, subscribing to ChatGPT Plus offers enhanced features.​

Upload your photo: Start a new chat and select the GPT-4.5 model with image capabilities. Upload your chosen photo.​

Input your prompt: Enter a prompt like, 'Convert my image into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration with Happy Navratri text.'

Generate the image: Submit the prompt and wait for ChatGPT to process and produce your Ghibli-style image.

Using Grok:

Access Grok: Open the Grok website or app, or navigate through the X app and click on the Grok icon.​

Select Grok 3 model: Ensure Grok 3 is the active model for optimal results.​

Upload your photo: Click the paperclip icon to upload your desired image.​

Input your request: Type a request such as, 'Transform this image into a Studio Ghibli-style illustration with Happy Navratri text.'

Generate and refine: Grok will process your request and provide the stylised image. Use Grok’s editing tools to make any desired adjustments.​

About Studio Ghibli and why it is trending:

Studio Ghibli is a renowned Japanese animation studio founded in 1985 by Miyazaki Hayao, Takahata Isao, and Suzuki Toshio. The studio is celebrated for its breathtaking hand-drawn animation and deeply immersive storytelling.

Some of its most iconic films include My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service, and Princess Mononoke.

Recently, Studio Ghibli has been trending on social media as users explore ChatGPT’s latest image-generation tool. The AI feature allows users to transform their photos into various artistic styles like Lego, The Simpsons, South Park, and Pixar. However, it was Studio Ghibli’s signature anime aesthetic that captured the most attention, leading to a viral trend.