How to fail UPSC: Hilarious video shared by IAS officer goes VIRAL

Apart from inspiring UPSC success stories and invaluable advice by topper IAS officers, the internet is also filled with funny UPSC memes and videos. One such hilarious explanatory video was recently shared by IAS officer Awanish Sharan on Twitter.

While you would find many guidance videos on how to be successful in your dream of becoming an IAS officer by acing the UPSC exam, have you ever seen a video that teaches you how to fail the UPSC exam?

The 1 minute 4 second explanatory video was posted by IAS officer Awanish Sharan with the caption, “How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam. Well explained.”

The video enlists steps that an IAS aspirant should take if they want to ensure that they don’t pass the exam. The sarcastic video is witty and will surely give you a good laugh. Check it out below:

How to fail UPSC Civil Services Exam.



Awanish Sharan is an IAS officer of the 2009 batch and belongs to the Chhattisgarh cadre. He cleared the UPSC exam with an All-India-Rank of 77. His viral post has already been viewed more than 60,000 times and liked by more than 5,000 people. While it is a light-hearted sarcastic take, the video does underline the lengths to which an IAS aspirant has to go to clear the UPSC exam, one of the toughest and most prestigious in India. One just needs to reverse the instructions in the viral video to get an idea.