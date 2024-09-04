IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

For the last minute travellers, Tatkal booking is a boon for the Indian Railways on the IRCTC website. However, Tatkal tickets are always in high demand and therefore, it becomes very difficult to secure a confirmed Tatkal ticket. Below are some key things that you need to do in order to enhance your chances of success in this process.

Tatkal ticket bookings are done one day in advance and the AC class tickets are available at 10 AM and the non-AC class tickets at 11 AM. One must log in to their IRCTC account or the IRCTC Rail Connect app much before these timings to avoid any last minute rush.

It is wise to have all the details that are required to fill the Tatkal form in advance so that once the Tatkal window is opened, you are ready to go. This saves time when making bookings so that you can get a confirmed ticket as soon as possible.

If you try to book tickets on two or more devices at the same time, your chances of getting a confirmed seat are considerably higher. Also, one must have a stable internet connection; the recommended connection speed is not less than 4 Mbps to avoid any interruptions.

Another common mistake that is very costly in terms of time is when you type wrong Captcha codes. Make sure you type in the Captcha correctly so that you do not have to repeat the process and lose your ticket.

Choose internet banking or UPI, as these options are less time-consuming as compared to credit card transactions and don’t ask for many details. It is also important to have your phone close so that you can receive OTPs as soon as they are sent.

One should try to avoid crowded trains and should consider purchasing tickets for less crowded trains or should travel on weekdays rather than the weekends. If you do not get a confirmed ticket, you can try to stretch your destination to the nearest station.

If you wish to increase your odds of getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket, then you can try the following tips: Time and planning are your ally in this fast-paced and competitive game of online ticket purchase.