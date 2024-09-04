IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

Twitter
Rahul Gandhi meets Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia ahead of Haryana Assembly elections

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

Swine flu: What is H1N1 infection? Symptoms, protective measures to stay safe from influenza virus

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

Who is Bishal Phukan, 22-year-old who duped people in Rs 2200-crore stock market scam

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Viral video: Woman intentionally sets two wildfires on farmland and..., the reason will SHOCK you!

'Would have never collapsed if...': Nitin Gadkari said on Shivaji Maharaj statue collapse

10 happiest animals in the world

8 healthy foods that are rich in Vitamin D

Seven most beautiful women of Pakistan 

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

केरल में दिखा अद्भुत नजारा, पति के रिटायर होते ही पत्नी ने संभाली मुख्य सचिव कमान

अब 'X' �से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

This superstar 'lost control' during intimate scene with 20-year-old actress, bit her, left her bleeding, in tears

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide

Tatkal tickets are always in high demand and therefore, it becomes very difficult to secure a confirmed Tatkal ticket

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

IRCTC news: Want to have confirmed tatkal train ticket easily, use this method; check step-by-step guide
For the last minute travellers, Tatkal booking is a boon for the Indian Railways on the IRCTC website. However, Tatkal tickets are always in high demand and therefore, it becomes very difficult to secure a confirmed Tatkal ticket. Below are some key things that you need to do in order to enhance your chances of success in this process.

Tatkal ticket bookings are done one day in advance and the AC class tickets are available at 10 AM and the non-AC class tickets at 11 AM. One must log in to their IRCTC account or the IRCTC Rail Connect app much before these timings to avoid any last minute rush.

It is wise to have all the details that are required to fill the Tatkal form in advance so that once the Tatkal window is opened, you are ready to go. This saves time when making bookings so that you can get a confirmed ticket as soon as possible.

If you try to book tickets on two or more devices at the same time, your chances of getting a confirmed seat are considerably higher. Also, one must have a stable internet connection; the recommended connection speed is not less than 4 Mbps to avoid any interruptions.

Another common mistake that is very costly in terms of time is when you type wrong Captcha codes. Make sure you type in the Captcha correctly so that you do not have to repeat the process and lose your ticket.

Choose internet banking or UPI, as these options are less time-consuming as compared to credit card transactions and don’t ask for many details. It is also important to have your phone close so that you can receive OTPs as soon as they are sent.

One should try to avoid crowded trains and should consider purchasing tickets for less crowded trains or should travel on weekdays rather than the weekends. If you do not get a confirmed ticket, you can try to stretch your destination to the nearest station.

If you wish to increase your odds of getting a confirmed Tatkal ticket, then you can try the following tips: Time and planning are your ally in this fast-paced and competitive game of online ticket purchase.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Two divers missing after ICG chopper makes emergency landing in sea near Gujarat during rescue operation, search on

Viral video: Elderly man's performance on English song leaves netizens amazed, watch

Rahul Gandhi to visit J-K today, to sound poll bugle with two mega rallies ahead of assembly polls

NHAI to track 100 toll plazas for seamless movement on national highways using...

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

India's most profitable film, made in Rs 25 lakh, earned 2000% profit, beat Sholay, Dangal, Baahubali, RRR; it is...

Two films had same story, characters; one became India's best film and other Bollywood's biggest flop, the reason is...

Meet actor who slept on floors, shared room with 8 people, earned Rs 400, later gave Rs 1000 crore blockbuster

Six side-effects of momos you should know

This film was made in just 16 crore, earned Rs 400 crore, won two National Awards, was accused of plagiarism by...

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

