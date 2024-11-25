An Indian content creator's viral video on minimizing Indian food smells on clothes and in the house sparked mixed reactions online.

An Indian content creator based in the United States, Shivee Chauhan, recently sparked an online debate with her viral Instagram video demonstrating how to manage the lingering smell of Indian food, particularly curry. Chauhan, who resides in San Francisco, shared tips on how to minimize the strong aromas of spices, garlic, and onions, which are staples of Indian cuisine. Her video has amassed nearly 8 million views, generating both praise and criticism.

In the video titled "How to avoid the smell of Indian food," Chauhan expressed her love for Indian food but admitted disliking the lingering scent on her clothes. She suggested wearing designated "cooking clothes" while preparing meals and emphasized changing out of work or outdoor clothes immediately after returning home. This practice, she explained, prevents the smell from sticking to daily wear.

Chauhan also recommended keeping jackets and other outerwear away from the kitchen area, explaining that odors cling stubbornly to fabrics and can be difficult to remove, even with dry cleaning. To further limit the spread of cooking smells, she suggested closing closet doors, bedroom doors, and other areas where clothes are stored while cooking. Additionally, she advised using kitchen vents, opening balcony doors, and, optionally, swapping red onions for less pungent white onions, though she noted this might affect the food's flavor.

While many viewers appreciated her practical advice, others criticized the video, arguing it perpetuates stereotypes about Indian food and culture. Some pointed out that strong aromas are part of the charm and identity of Indian cuisine.

The video continues to draw mixed reactions, with some users finding her tips helpful for modern urban living and others questioning whether such measures dilute cultural authenticity. The debate highlights the broader conversation around balancing cultural traditions with contemporary lifestyles.