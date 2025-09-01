Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How scientists converted supersonic jet Concorde 001 to witness world's longest solar eclipse? Here's all you need to know

The world's longest observed solar eclipse occurred on June 30, 1973. Read here to know how how scientists converted supersonic jet Concorde 001 to witness world's longest solar eclipse.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 01, 2025, 03:39 PM IST

How scientists converted supersonic jet Concorde 001 to witness world's longest solar eclipse? Here's all you need to know
In a historic event on June 30, 1973, a team of scientists made astronomical history in the Sahara Desert as they embarked on a mission to observe the solar eclipse in a way that had never been done before. By converting a supersonic jet into a high-altitude flying observatory, the team successfully extended the duration of totality from a mere 7 minutes to an unprecedented 74 minutes. This achievement not only pushed the boundaries of astronomical observation but also opened up new possibilities for scientists to study the Sun and its corona.

Scientists converted supersonic jet Concorde 001 to witness world's longest solar eclipse

Total solar eclipses are rare and fleeting events, offering scientists a brief window of opportunity to study the Sun's corona and other aspects of the eclipse. However, the duration of totality is limited by the Earth's rotation and the Moon's shadow on the planet's surface. In 1973, scientists converted the supersonic prototype Concorde 001 into a flying observatory by cutting portholes into the roof and installing scientific instruments. The jet then chased the Moon's shadow across the Sahara Desert at supersonic speed, allowing researchers to observe an uninterrupted total solar eclipse for a record-breaking 74 minutes.

Four specialised viewing portholes were cut into the fuselage's roof to give scientists an unobstructed view of the Sun. The scientists then mounted infrared and optical cameras in the new portholes to capture the Sun's corona from above most of the Earth's atmosphere, which significantly reduced atmospheric interference. All passenger seats were removed to make way for scientific equipment.The cabin's electrical supply was altered to power the scientific instruments.

The challenges of supersonic flight

Flying at supersonic speeds presented several challenges for the team, including the need for precise calculation of flight path, speed, and timing. A two-minute delay or early arrival could have reduced totality by as much as 25 minutes, emphasizing the importance of accuracy and coordination. The team's expertise in aviation and astronomy played a crucial role in overcoming these challenges and ensuring the success of the mission.

A new perspective on the Solar Corona

The 1973 solar eclipse mission provided scientists with a unique opportunity to study the solar corona in unprecedented detail. The extended duration of totality allowed the team to gather a vast amount of data, offering rare insights into the Sun's behavior and the structure of its corona. The mission's findings have contributed significantly to our understanding of the solar corona and have paved the way for future studies of the Sun and its behavior.

The legacy of the 1973 mission

The success of the 1973 solar eclipse mission marked a significant milestone in the history of astronomy, demonstrating the potential of combining supersonic flight with astronomical observation. The innovative approach developed for this mission has paved the way for future studies of transient astronomical events, enabling scientists to gather data that would otherwise be impossible to obtain. The mission's legacy continues to inspire new generations of scientists and astronomers, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the field of astronomy.

