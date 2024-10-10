The story behind 'Goa' is heartwarming—while on a trip to Goa, the dog followed Ratan Tata, who then brought it home to Mumbai and named it after the place it came from.

A wave of mourning has swept across the nation, including the business community, following the death of renowned industrialist Ratan Tata. Tributes were paid to him in Mumbai, where he passed away on Wednesday night at the age of 86 at Breach Candy Hospital. Ratan Tata, who brought global recognition to the Tata Group, was also known for his deep affection for dogs. Stray dogs were always welcomed in all Tata premises, including the Taj Mahal Hotel and the group’s headquarters. In a touching moment, one of his beloved pet dogs, named 'Goa,' attended his last rites, visibly mourning the loss of its owner.

#WATCH | Ratan Tata's dog, 'Goa' paid tribute to veteran industrialist Ratan Tata at the NCPA lawns, in Mumbai.



(Source: Tata Group) pic.twitter.com/vZoGbGt5Oe — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

The story behind 'Goa' is heartwarming—while on a trip to Goa, the dog followed Ratan Tata, who then brought it home to Mumbai and named it after the place it came from. Goa has lived at Bombay House, the Tata headquarters, along with other dogs for 11 years. According to the caretaker, the dog had been with the family ever since Ratan Tata found it during a picnic, and it was a pet he cherished deeply.

Ratan Tata's love for dogs was boundless. He once canceled a UK tour, where he was to be honored by Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, because his dogs were unwell. Whether it was at the Taj Mahal Hotel or the Tata Group's headquarters, there were never any restrictions on dogs entering. His compassion for animals was evident in every aspect of his life.