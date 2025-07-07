How Ratan Tata inspired Nepal's richest man built Rs 16690 crore global business empire of...

Inspired by Ratan Tata, Nepal’s richest man, Binod Chaudhary built a Rs 16,690 crore business empire starting with Wai Wai noodles and expanded into multiple industries.

Whenever we talk about legendary business figures in India, Ratan Tata is one of the first names that comes to mind. Interestingly, there is a businessman in Nepal who took inspiration from Ratan Tata and built a business empire of his own. His name is Binod Chaudhary, and he is Nepal’s richest person and only billionaire, with a net worth of more than ₹16,690 crore.

From CA Dreams to Business Empire

Binod Chaudhary was born into a business family in Kathmandu, but he didn’t always plan to be a businessman. His dream was to become a chartered accountant. He wanted to come to India to study CA, but when his father's health got worse, Binod had to take responsibility for the family business. At that point, he started learning from successful leaders like Ratan Tata and JRD Tata, which helped him strengthen his business skills.

The Birth of Wai Wai

His biggest business idea came during a trip to Thailand, where he noticed how popular instant noodles were. He thought this idea could work well in Nepal too. That’s when he started the ‘Wai Wai’ noodle brand. Today, Wai Wai is not just famous in Nepal, but also in India and several other countries. Even with the strong competition from big brands like Maggi, Wai Wai made its own space in the market.

Expanding Beyond Noodles

Binod Chaudhary’s business is not limited to just noodles. He worked with National Panasonic, launched Suzuki cars in Nepal, and founded the Sinovation Group in Singapore in 1990. In 1995, he also bought a large share in Nepal’s Nabil Bank. Today, Chaudhary Group operates in various industries such as real estate, banking, hotels, FMCG, and infrastructure.

A Man of Many Talents

Apart from being a successful businessman, Binod is also a writer, film producer, and social worker. In his autobiography Make It Big, he talks about his life, struggles, and success. His foundation has done important work in earthquake relief, education, and healthcare in Nepal.

He gives credit to his father and grandfather for shaping his values. He is a fan of Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor, and looks up to leaders like Nelson Mandela. But in business, his biggest role model is none other than Ratan Tata.