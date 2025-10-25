How Piyush Pandey made Shimona Rashi 'Cadbury girl' and turned her into star before 'viral' existed

Piyush Pandey’s iconic Cadbury ad in 1994 turned unknown Shimona Rashi into the beloved 'Cadbury girl,' making her a national sensation long before the concept of going viral existed.

Legendary advertising guru Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India’s most iconic campaigns, including the memorable Cadbury Dairy Milk ad featuring Shimona Rashi, has passed away at the age of 70. He died on October 24, 2025, in Mumbai after a brief illness, leaving behind a legacy that shaped modern Indian advertising.

The Cadbury ad that made Shimona Rashi a star

In 1994, Pandey and his team at Ogilvy created the now-iconic Cadbury Dairy Milk advertisement. The ad featured a young Shimona Rashi dancing joyfully in a stadium after a cricket match. Her spontaneous happiness, paired with the tagline 'Asli Swaad Zindagi Ka', struck a chord with viewers and became a defining moment in Indian advertising. It wasn’t just a commercial; it made Shimona Rashi a household name almost overnight. Her carefree moves and infectious smile captured the essence of joy and celebration, showing how simple, authentic storytelling could leave a lasting impact.

A legacy of creativity and cultural impact

Piyush Pandey’s work went beyond selling products, he created campaigns that connected deeply with Indian audiences. From Fevicol to Asian Paints, and even Polio awareness campaigns, his ads blended humour, emotion and relatability, setting new benchmarks for the industry. Known for his warmth, wit and brilliant storytelling, Pandey inspired countless creative minds while leaving a mark that will last for generations.

His passing has left a huge void in the advertising world. Yet, his work, especially the Cadbury ad with Shimona Rashi, remains timeless, reminding everyone how genuine emotion, simplicity and creativity can create magic. Piyush Pandey’s legacy will continue to inspire, and his campaigns will always be remembered as milestones in Indian advertising.