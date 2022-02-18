How photographer in Kerala shot VIRAL album of a labourer-turned-model

He's not on social media, he doesn't use a smartphone and he's too cool to even care about Facebook or Instagram, but this 60-year-old is a social media sensation. Mammikka, a daily wage worker from Kozhikode in Kerala has shot fame and all it took was a single photoshoot. WION spoke to Shareek Vayalil, the man behind the lens on how this unique concept came into being.

A wedding photographer, Shareek also owns a store that rents out wedding suits for men. In order to promote both his businesses, Shareek has often relied upon the most frugal idea. Instead of downloading images from the internet and placing large-sized prints of actors in front of his store, he thinks like a photographer. "Whenever we wish to make an advertisement, we do it with my friends or relatives. I ask them to be our model and we have photoshoots with them. That's how we picked Mammikka, who is also related to me," he says.

The shoot was done in a single day at an IT park in Kozhikode and also at a garage where earthmovers and heavy vehicles are parked, Shareek recalls. However, the photoshoot was not the only novel experience for Mammikka. On the day prior, he underwent a style makeover and grooming session. From beard trimming to hair colouring, it was a process that was meant to transform the humble 60-year-old into a dashing model.

According to Mammikka, this shoot was the first time that he was wearing a suit. In typical Keralite style, the worker has always stuck to the traditional Kerala Mundu(dhoti) and a shirt.

Read | Kerala daily wager turns model and netizens can't keep calm - Watch VIRAL video

"The photographer told me that he'll help me out with getting suited up and all… Initially it felt a little awkward wearing the suit, then it felt pretty good… then he asked me to turn this way and that way and pose and he kept clicking" he describes his maiden modelling experience.

As the man behind the lens, Shareek is truly impressed with his first-time model, who has shot to fame in no time. "I had only basic expectations about this shoot and our first-time model, Mammikka. But, the way he carried himself and posed stylishly without fear or inhibition, is amazing… I was taken aback. In fact, this is someone who hasn't even taken a picture of himself in a studio.." he says. With just the first handful of pictures having created a huge impact on social media, Shareek is thrilled, as he has hundreds of to-be-released photos from the shoot with Mammikka.

With his maiden shoot having gone so well, the model is beyond thrilled. "Hearing all the great things that people are saying about me, I feel I should prepare better and pose even more stylishly next time.. Everyone is showing me the pictures of my shoot… So next time, given a chance, I'll go ahead with it" he says cheerily. Given a chance, the 60-year-old says he's even ready to act in films.