How Nita Ambani lost 18 kilos? Fitness trainer discloses her transformation secret

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani, underwent an amazing physical transformation several years ago when he lost 108 kg in 18 months. His mother, Nita Ambani, also contributed to his inspiring journey, embarking on a weight loss campaign and successfully losing 18 kg.

Both Anant and Nita received guidance from renowned fitness coach Vinod Channa, who played a key role in shaping their fitness routines and dietary habits.

Known for his expertise in the field of fitness, Vinod Channa frequently shares valuable information and strategies related to weight management and overall health on his Instagram platform. One of his old blogs, focusing on how to effectively lose belly fat, has recently gained attention again and is proving to be a useful resource for those just starting their fitness journey.

In this blog, Channa outlined three key principles designed to accelerate the process of burning belly fat:

Maintain regular meal intervals

Channa emphasised the importance of eating at regular intervals, stating that regular meals maintain metabolism and reduce stress on the digestive system. He explained, "Eating adequate meals at regular intervals is far better than skipping meals or overeating. My experience and research confirm that eating every two hours is best combined with a balanced diet strategy." Furthermore, he encouraged people to seek healthier alternatives or modify recipes to make them more nutritious, rather than eliminating indulgent foods. He emphasised that understanding the role of essential nutrients in a balanced diet is a fundamental aspect of effective fat loss.

Schedule your abdominal exercises strategically

For best results, Channa advised planning your abdominal exercises wisely. Instead of blindly prioritising abdominal exercises, people should first focus on larger muscle groups like the legs, back, and chest. He suggested, "Targeting larger muscles helps burn a significant amount of calories, making it easier to tone the abdominal area later."

Include all major muscle groups

Channa detailed the primary muscle groups that should be targeted to strengthen the core and lose belly fat. These include the rectus abdominis, internal obliques, external obliques, and transverse abdominis.

He suggested specific exercises for each group: crunches for the rectus abdominis, cross crunches and leg raises for the obliques, and planks or side planks for the transverse abdominis. He said, "Incorporating these exercises into a well-rounded workout routine ensures a comprehensive approach to core strengthening."

By following these principles, individuals can take a structured and sustainable path to achieving their fitness goals, as evidenced by the transformative journeys of Anant and Nita Ambani.

