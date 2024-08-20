How Nita Ambani dropped 18 kg when she joined son Anant Ambani in his quest to lose weight

Nita Ambani, the esteemed chairperson of Reliance Foundation, has shed 18 kilograms in a remarkable health transformation. But the most compelling aspect of her journey lies not in the weight loss itself but in the heartfelt motivation that drove it.

Reports from The Times of India uncover that Nita’s primary inspiration came from her son, Anant Ambani. The young Ambani had been struggling with obesity and asthma, conditions that required him to undergo frequent steroid treatments. Nita, deeply concerned about Anant’s well-being, decided to support his weight loss journey by transforming her own lifestyle.

“A child does what his mother does, so I couldn’t be seen eating while putting him on a diet. So I went on a diet along with Anant,” Nita Ambani shared with The Times of India. Her commitment to her son's health was not merely symbolic; it was a fundamental shift in her own lifestyle.

Nita's weight loss strategy was refreshingly simple yet highly effective. She embraced a diet rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, incorporating traditional Gujarati soups and leafy greens into her meals. Despite her demanding schedule, she adhered to regular, balanced meals, including a modest dinner of lentils, roti, and dal.

In addition to dietary changes, Nita Ambani integrated Bharatanatyam dance and yoga into her routine. These activities not only complemented her diet but also enriched her overall fitness regime, helping her achieve and maintain her weight loss goals.

Her story highlights how love and commitment can drive profound change, showcasing her dedication to both her family’s health and her own transformation.