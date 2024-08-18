Twitter
Tata Play Fiber unveils limited-time offers with exciting gifts, including iPhone 15 and more

Hindenburg Saga: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri-Buch's Blackstone connection raises new questions

Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh pens cryptic note about 'permanency': 'Got a problem..'

Jaipur: Several hospitals receive bomb threats

Not Alia Bhatt, but this superstar was Imtiaz Ali's original choice for Highway, director reveals 'I didn't approach...'

Viral

How Mukesh Ambani became owner of Asia's largest mango orchard by transforming..

The name pays tribute to the historical Lakhibag orchard founded by Mughal Emperor Akbar, bridging India’s historical agricultural legacy with modern ecological stewardship. The orchard boasts more than 200 mango varieties

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 18, 2024, 06:25 AM IST

How Mukesh Ambani became owner of Asia's largest mango orchard by transforming..
Mukesh Ambani has transformed barren industrial lands into Asia’s largest mango orchard
In an unexpected twist that even seasoned business analysts might find shocking, Mukesh Ambani has transformed barren industrial lands into Asia’s largest mango orchard. Known predominantly for his leadership in petroleum, telecommunications, and retail, Ambani's agricultural pivot underscores a strategic blend of environmental consciousness and business acumen.

In 1997, Reliance Industries faced stringent pollution regulations at its Jamnagar refinery in Gujarat. Rather than merely complying with environmental laws, Ambani envisioned a bold solution. The company embarked on a groundbreaking project to convert the surrounding desolate lands into a lush mango orchard. This move was more than an environmental remedy; it symbolised a commitment to sustainable development and green innovation.

Named Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibag Amrayee, the orchard spans 600 acres and is home to over 130,000 mango trees. The name pays tribute to the historical Lakhibag orchard founded by Mughal Emperor Akbar, bridging India’s historical agricultural legacy with modern ecological stewardship. The orchard boasts more than 200 mango varieties, including revered Indian cultivars such as Kesar and Alphonso, as well as international types like Tommy Atkins and Keitt.

To overcome the region's challenging arid conditions and high salinity, Reliance implemented advanced technologies. A desalination plant ensures a steady supply of clean water, while innovative techniques like drip irrigation and water harvesting promote sustainable growth. These measures not only combat pollution but also facilitate the optimal cultivation of premium mangoes, with the orchard producing around 600 tonnes annually.

Beyond its internal operations, Reliance fosters agricultural advancement by distributing 100,000 saplings to local farmers each year and providing training on modern farming practices. This initiative highlights Reliance’s dedication to both environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

Mukesh Ambani’s foray into mango cultivation is more than a mere business venture; it’s a testament to how industrial leaders can utilise their resources to address environmental challenges while driving economic growth. The Dhirubhai Ambani Lakhibag Amrayee exemplifies Reliance’s innovative spirit and solidifies its position as a global leader in agricultural exports.

