India is known for its rich culture, heritage, and diversity. Among its many treasures, the Taj Mahal stands out as a shining example of love and devotion. This white marble mausoleum is not just a monument but a symbol of eternal love. Built by Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal, it continues to amaze people around the world.

The construction of the Taj Mahal began around 1632 and took about 22 to 25 years to complete. More than just a building, it is a masterpiece of Indo-Islamic architecture, blended with Mughal and Indian styles. The beauty of the Taj lies in its detailed mosaic work, carvings, and use of precious stones like lapis lazuli, cornelian, onyx, gold, and white marble, which were brought from different parts of the world.

Many fascinating stories surround its construction. It is believed that thousands of workers from Persia, the Ottoman Empire, and other regions contributed to building this marvel. Even over 1,000 elephants were used to transport materials.

The exact cost of building the Taj Mahal is still debated. Some historical records suggest it might have cost around Rs 32 million (Rs 3.2 crore at that time). However, historian Jadunath Sarkar, in his book Studies in Mughal India, estimated the cost to be around Rs 42 million.

Now imagine building the Taj Mahal in today’s world. Experts believe that it would cost over Rs 7,000 crore, or about 1 billion US dollars. ABP Live Hindi report even estimated the cost could go as high as Rs 7,500 crore.

Despite these huge numbers, the value of the Taj Mahal goes beyond money. It is a timeless symbol of love and artistic excellence. In the coming centuries, it is unlikely that we will see another monument quite like it. The Taj Mahal remains not just a wonder of India, but of the entire world.