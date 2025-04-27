Dhirubhai Ambani was recognised as one of India's richest businessmen during his lifetime. At the time of his death in 2002, he had achieved global recognition within the business world.

The birth anniversary of Dhirubhai Ambani, the visionary founder of Reliance Industries, India's largest company, is observed on December 28th. Dhirubhai's ascent to the pinnacle of India's business world was marked by considerable struggle, originating from his modest upbringing in Gujarat. He was compelled to halt his studies after matriculation due to financial difficulties. Early in life, he moved to Yemen, where he worked at a petrol pump.

Upon his return to India, Dhirubhai initiated the Reliance journey from a rented residence in Mumbai, initially focusing on the textile industry. Through strategic vision and unwavering determination, he progressively expanded into petrochemicals, refining, telecommunications, and various other sectors, thereby evolving Reliance into a vast conglomerate.

However, a question that often arises is — how much wealth did Dhirubhai Ambani leave behind when he passed away in 2002?

Dhirubhai Ambani's will

When Dhirubhai passed away, he had not left a formal will. Despite this, his wealth was substantial. While the exact figures were not publicly released, reports indicated that Reliance was valued at several thousand crores. The absence of a clear succession plan ultimately resulted in the division of the Reliance empire between his sons, Mukesh and Anil Ambani, in 2005, with their mother, Kokilaben Ambani, acting as mediator.

What Mukesh Ambani and Anil got after the divison of Reliance empire?

Mukesh Ambani assumed control of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), encompassing oil, gas, petrochemicals, and subsequently, telecommunications. Meanwhile, Anil Ambani was assigned Reliance Communications, Reliance Capital, Reliance Power, and other ventures.

How much wealth did Dhirubhai Ambani leave behind?

Dhirubhai Ambani was recognised as one of India's richest businessmen during his lifetime. At the time of his death in 2002, he had achieved global recognition within the business world. According to Forbes, Dhirubhai Ambani was ranked as the 138th wealthiest individual globally, possessing a personal net worth of USD 2.9 billion.

f this amount were to be converted to today's value in Indian currency, it would equate to over Rs. 24,000 crore. However, the legacy he left extended beyond financial assets, encompassing a profound impact on the business landscape.

Dhirubhai was the founder of Reliance Industries, a company he established in the late 1950s from a modest office in Mumbai. At the time of his passing, Reliance was valued at approximately Rs. 60,000 crore, a significant sum for that era. Today, Reliance Industries is valued at over Rs. 17.5 lakh crore, positioning it as India’s most valuable company.

He originated from humble origins, born in a small village in Gujarat. He did not inherit wealth or established business ventures, but rather, he built his empire from the ground up. Before returning to India to launch his own enterprise, he held a position at a petrol pump in Yemen. Dhirubhai's journey, from trading textiles to establishing one of the world's largest petrochemical and telecom giants, is regarded as legendary.

Things to know about Dhirubhai Ambani

Dhirubhai Ambani, born on December 28, 1932, in Chorwad village, Gujarat, rose from humble beginnings to build one of India's largest business empires. He started his career working at a petrol pump in Yemen before returning to India in 1958 to pursue entrepreneurship. In 1966, he founded Reliance Commercial Corporation, which eventually grew into Reliance Industries Limited (RIL). Dhirubhai played a pioneering role in shaping India's capital markets, popularising equity investing among the Indian middle class. Under his leadership, Reliance became the first Indian private company to be listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange in 1977.

His business acumen and vision transformed Reliance into a diversified conglomerate with interests in textiles, petrochemicals, refining, oil and gas, telecom, and more. He encouraged ordinary Indians to participate in the country's economic growth by investing in stocks, cementing his status as a game-changer in Indian business history. Despite facing criticism and controversies, his influence and success continue to inspire entrepreneurs across the nation. Dhirubhai's journey proves that strong vision and relentless grit can overcome any odds, leaving behind a legacy that continues to shape India's business landscape.