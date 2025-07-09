How much Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma paid to watch Wimbledon 2025 match? Check ticket prices here

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli along with his actor wife Anushka Sharma were spotted together enjoying Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025 in England. They watched tennis star Novak Djokovic securing his win against Alex de Minaur.

Indian cricket star Virat Kohli along with his actor wife Anushka Sharma were spotted together enjoying Day 8 of Wimbledon 2025 in England. They watched tennis star Novak Djokovic securing his win against Alex de Minaur. Virat Kohli shared a story on his Instagram, congratulating Novak Djokovic for his win. He posted, "What a match, It was business as usual for the gladiator."

The couple's attendance added them to a long list of celebrities who graced the Wimbledon 2025, including Olivia Rodrigo, David Beckham, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas. Virat Kohli was seen wearing a tan blazer pairing it with a white shirt and tie, while Anushka stunned in a structured white blazer. The pictures of the couple has gone viral on the social This was not the first time, the couple were spotted in the Wimbledon. Back in 2015, when the couple was dating, they together made an appearance in the Wimbledon.

How much did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma paid to watch?

The Wimbledon 2025 kicked started on June 23, and is scheduled till July 13, 2025. The Event takes place every year. Each year, many celebrities grace the event with their appearances, but do they pay for matches? No, celebrities don't pay to make appearance in Wimbledon, especially if they're invited to the Royal Box. As per BBC, the chairperson of All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) issues invitations to VIPs, including celebrities, royalty, and athletes, based on recommendations from various sources. The guests invited in the Royal Box receive complimentary entry, lunch, post-match refreshments, and best seats. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were also among the VIPs that may be invited by the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC).

But what are the ticket prices?

(Image Source: Wimbledon)

How to buy tickets? There are multiple options to get tickets to the Wimbledon 2025. One can get tickets by applying through Public ballots to secure a spot. Another option is, resale of tickets for those who have purchased the tickets but no longer attending the event. The spectators can also purchase tickets by standing in queue, and can pick Ground passes or Show Court tickets, but not for final four matches.