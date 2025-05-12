Uranium is one of the most expensive substances. It is used to make nuclear weapons and generate electricity. Let's find out why it is so expensive.

We all have studied about uranium in our science class, knowing its chemical symbol is U and atomic number is 92. It is used to create nuclear power plants and nuclear weapons. Uranium is a silver-gray metal that deteriorates over time. Apart from nuclear weapons, it is used to generate electricity, in medical fields, and as radioactive isotopes. However, it is hazardous to humans and poses a threat to the environment. Let's explore how much power one kilogram of uranium holds and why it is so expensive.

How much power does one kilogram of uranium Hold?

In India, uranium reserves are found in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, and Karnataka. India has the capacity to process uranium resources and produces uranium for nuclear weapons. Both government and private companies are involved in uranium mining in India. Uranium is also known as yellowcake. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, uranium is a natural element found in the Earth's crust and oceans. It is present in small amounts in soil, water, and even the human body.

One kilogram of uranium-235 contains approximately 24,000,000 kWh of energy, equivalent to 2.7 million kilograms of coal. This highlights the immense energy potential of uranium.

Why is uranium expensive?

One kilogram of uranium-235 can produce 20 terajoules of energy through complete fission, equivalent to 1500 tons of coal. This makes uranium a highly energy-dense material compared to coal and oil. Uranium is expensive due to its critical role in nuclear energy and nuclear weapons, leading to high demand. The extraction and processing of uranium are complex and costly, contributing to its high production cost. Additionally, uranium reserves vary across countries, affecting its pricing.

How expensive is uranium?

According to reports, one kilogram of uranium costs around one crore rupees. However, its price depends on various factors, including type, market demand, and production costs. As per YCharts, the uranium spot price was at 51.83 levels in May 2025, lower than the previous month.

The high cost of uranium reflects its significance in energy production and the challenges associated with its extraction and processing. Understanding the value and potential of uranium is crucial in appreciating its role in our energy landscape.