How much does Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s cook earn every month at Antilia? Salary will leave you shocked

Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, and his family choose to lead a relatively modest lifestyle while adhering to a strict diet. As a vegetarian, he enjoys a variety of cuisines. Let’s explore how much his chef earns each month and what the family typically includes in their daily meals.

As per reports, the chef at Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, earns a monthly salary of Rs 2 lakh, amounting to an annual income of Rs 24 lakh. In addition to this salary, the compensation package includes various benefits, such as health insurance and educational support for the chef and their family.

Mukesh Ambani enjoys simple dishes such as dal, roti, and rice, and he has a particular fondness for Thai cuisine. He has previously mentioned that he treats himself to idli-sambar every Sunday.

He also has a taste for snacks like papdi chaat and sev puri, and he enjoys Gujarati cuisine, frequently ordering from well-known spots such as Swati Snacks in Mumbai.

However, it's not just the chef who enjoys a lucrative salary; the driver at Antilia also reportedly earns Rs 2 lakh per month. Additionally, reports suggest that many of the staff members working at Antilia receive similar pay packages.

Antilia, considered as the world's most valuable private residence after Buckingham Palace, is situated on Altamount Road in Cumballa Hill, Mumbai. This 27-story tower stands 570 feet tall and spans 400,000 square feet, with the top six floors designated as private residential spaces.

