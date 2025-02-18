Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa lights up with different texts and visuals everytime it displays anything, including advertisements and the new year's. Being the world's tallest building, its LED screen is also the world's biggest LED screen. Showing an advertisement on it is as beautiful as costly.

Dubai's famous Burj Khalifa lights up with different texts and visuals everytime it displays anything, including advertisements and the new year's. Being the world's tallest building, its LED screen is also the world's biggest LED screen. Showing an advertisement on it is as beautiful and remarkable as it is costly.

But have you ever wondered how much it costs to advertise on the world's biggest LED screen? To display an ad on the Burj Khalifa, you'll need to obtain permission from Emaar Properties, the building's owner. Their approval is mandatory, and without it, your advertisement cannot be displayed on the iconic landmark.

Cost of advertising on Burj Khalifa

To advertise or display any visual, picture or video, and textual message, on the 828 metre tall building, the price is different for weekdays and weekends. It costs 2.5 lakh dirham or Rs 58 lakh for weekdays for 3 minutes from 8pm to 10 pm from Monday to Friday. It costs 3.5 lakh dirham or Rs 81 lakh for weekends from 8pm to 10 pm on Saturday and Sunday.

However, for 5 mins of video/advertisement/pictures or textual message, it costs Rs 2 crores and 33 lakhs on any day from 7 pm to 12 midnight.

How is Burj Khalifa’s LED screen managed?

The company that manages the Burj Khalifa's advertising is Mullen Lowe MENA, based in Dubai. Emaar Properties Dubai, the leading real estate developer in the UAE and owner/operator of Burj Khalifa launched a project to illuminate the tower's East façade and provide it with high-resolution video capabilities spanning the full height of the structure. Emaar enlisted SACO to design and implement a system that would integrate seamlessly into the building’s architecture.

Given the unique geometry of Burj Khalifa, careful consideration of viewing angles was required to ensure optimal visibility from all directions, while avoiding disruption to the building’s residents and hotel guests. To address this, SACO developed six distinct carrier angles for its V-Stick, resulting in a sleek, non-intrusive installation that will serve its purpose for many years to come.