How much is Tina Dabi's salary? Here are all details of Jaisalmer collector's monthly pay, perks

Tina Dabi is posted as the district collector of Jaisalmer. She is no less than a celebrity.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

How much is Tina Dabi's salary? Here are all details of Jaisalmer collector's monthly pay, perks
Tina Dabi also gets a personal security officer who remains with her in the field. (File)

Tina Dabi is the most talked about IAS officer in the country. The officer, who topped the UPSC exam in 2016 and gained instant recognition, has millions of followers who want to know about everything that takes place in her life. Last year, Tina Dabi married Pradeep Gawande, a medical doctor-turned-IAS officer. Both the officers are posted in Rajasthan. Their social media photographs and videos get thousands of reshares on social media. There is a lot of interest on how much she earns every month.

Tina Dabi is posted as the district collector of Jaisalmer. She is no less than a celebrity. People throng for her autograph wherever she goes. Tina Dabi's husband Pradeep Gawande has also gained popularity on social media due to Dabi.

Tina Dabi is the 65th collector of Rajasthan's Jaisalmer. Before this, she was posted in the finance department of the Rajasthan government. At that time, she used to get Rs 56100 per month.

In Rajasthan, the district collector's salary ranges from between Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh. It is possible that Tina Dabi gets this salary.

Apart from this, Tina Dabi gets a government house and a car. She also gets a driver and domestic help. She also gets a gardener to take care of the house's garden.

Tina Dabi also gets four waiters and two constables who also act as gatekeepers.

Tina Dabi also gets a personal security officer who remains with her in the field.

