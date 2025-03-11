Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested at Bengaluru airport for allegedly smuggling 14.2 kg of gold concealed in her belongings after multiple trips to Dubai.

Kannada actress Ranya Rao was recently arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru for allegedly attempting to smuggle 14.2 kg of gold. The gold was reportedly hidden in her clothing and personal belongings. Rao, who is said to be the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, caught the attention of authorities due to her frequent trips to Dubai—four times within just 15 days—raising suspicions.

The incident has once again highlighted the issue of gold smuggling, often driven by the price difference between gold in Dubai and India. Many Indians prefer buying gold in Dubai because it is cheaper. The city offers significant advantages, such as no Goods and Services Tax (GST) on bullion and jewelry and lower making charges.

Gold Import Rules and Customs Duty in India

Bringing gold into India is subject to strict rules set by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC). According to CBIC guidelines, Indian passengers returning from Dubai after staying for more than six months can bring up to 1 kg of gold in their baggage by paying the applicable customs duty. The gold must be in the form of jewelry, bars, or coins, and proper documentation, such as purchase invoices detailing the price, purity, and purchase date, must be provided for verification at Indian airports.

Customs Duty for Men:

Up to 20 grams of gold valued at a maximum of ₹50,000 is duty-free.

Gold exceeding this limit is subject to customs duty as per the following rates:

20 to 50 grams: 3%

50 to 100 grams: 6%

Over 100 grams: 10%

Customs Duty for Women:

Women can carry up to 40 grams of gold valued at ₹1 lakh duty-free.

Additional rates apply for gold exceeding this limit:

40 to 100 grams: 3%

100 to 200 grams: 6%

Over 200 grams: 10%

Customs Duty for Children (Below 15 Years):

Children can bring up to 40 grams of gold duty-free as gifts or for personal use with proper proof of relationship and invoices.

Additional customs duty rates:

40 to 100 grams: 3%

100 to 200 grams: 6%

Over 200 grams: 10%

Duration of Stay and Customs Duty

The customs duty also depends on how long the traveler stayed in Dubai:

Less than 1 year: No duty-free allowance, 38.50% customs duty

6 months to 1 year: No duty-free allowance, 13.7% customs duty on up to 1 kg of gold

More than 1 year: Duty-free allowance of ₹50,000 for men and ₹1 lakh for women, with 13.7% customs duty on up to 1 kg of gold

Travelers who have stayed in Dubai for more than six months can get a customs duty remission of 12.5% plus a 1.25% social welfare surcharge on gold brought to India.

How to Declare Gold at Indian Airports



If the gold being carried exceeds the duty-free limit, passengers must declare it at the Red Channel in Indian airports and pay the necessary customs duty. Those carrying goods within permissible limits can use the Green Channel. Failing to declare excess gold can lead to confiscation, fines, and legal action under the Customs Act, 1962.

Key Takeaways for Travelers

Men can carry up to 20 grams of gold duty-free (max ₹50,000).

Women and children can bring up to 40 grams duty-free (max ₹1 lakh).

A stay of over 6 months in Dubai makes travelers eligible for reduced customs duty.

Proper documentation, including invoices, purity certificates, and identity proof, is essential.

Always declare excess gold at the Red Channel to avoid complications.

The arrest of Ranya Rao serves as a reminder to travelers to follow customs regulations closely and avoid illegal practices like gold smuggling.