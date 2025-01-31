Have you every thought how much a delivery boy earns per order, what are the benefits he is getting? Today in this article we will tell you

In the rapidly evolving landscape of on-demand delivery services, platforms like Zepto, Blinkit, and Swiggy Instamart have gained significant traction, offering convenience to consumers and employment opportunities for delivery personnel. A key question that arises for those considering a role as a delivery boy with these companies is how much they earn per order.

Delivery boys working for these platforms typically receive a base pay per order, which can vary based on factors like location, demand, and the specific company. On average, a delivery boy can earn anywhere from Rs 30 to Rs 100 per order. However, this is just the starting point, as many delivery personnel often complete multiple orders in a single shift, significantly increasing their daily earnings.

A report by AajTak.in says that whether the customer orders for 50 rupees or 500 rupees, the delivery boy gets paid according to the kilometer. They conducted a survey and talked to several delivery partners to know it works exactly. During that survey they found a delivery boy named-Shivam Pandey, who has been doing grocery delivery work for the last six months, said that the rider does not earn that much. We take 35-40 rides a day. It keeps on increasing and decreasing. Shivam said that for a one kilometer ride, the delivery boy gets 10-15 rupees in his account. Sometimes this money is increased and sometimes it is decreased. If you calculate the average, then on an average the rider is getting 9 rupees per kilometer.

How to get a delivery boy job?

The delivery boy told that to join the online grocery delivery app, they have to create their account on the company's app. For this, they have to provide Aadhaar card and another identity card. After this, they fill in all the details and send it to the company, and then they start getting work. He also mentioned that anyone picking up this job has to arrange for the vehicle himself.

Does the delivery boy gets any incentive?

In addition to the base pay, delivery boys can benefit from various incentives. These incentives may include bonuses for completing a certain number of deliveries within a specified time frame, peak hour bonuses during busy periods, and referral bonuses for bringing in new delivery personnel. Such incentives can substantially boost their overall income, making the role more financially rewarding.

If the delivery boy has an accident, does the company do anything?

Any accident can happen while delivering goods, so the company takes care of this. All delivery boys have the option to get themselves insured but for this the delivery boy has to deposit an amount to the company. Delivery boy Vishal told that the company takes Rs 1500 at a time. If any accident happens during duty, the company bears the entire expense.\

What if a customer misbehaves?

It is often seen that if the delivery boy misbehaves with the customer, then the customer has the option to complain, but what if something like this happens to the delivery boy? When we asked about this, Vishal told that the delivery boy also has the right to protect himself and not tolerate misbehavior from anyone. For this, the company gives an emergency button in the app for every misbehavior. If the delivery boy presses it, then immediately a call is made to the police of the nearby area and action is taken on it. Along with this, a police complaint can also be made against the customer.