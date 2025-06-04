Mukesh Ambani is also fond of Thai cuisine, but his typical Sunday breakfast includes a South Indian dish of idlis and sambhar. Nita Ambani, in an interview, had once revealed how busy Mukesh Ambani's schedule is; he always makes time to have dinner with the family.

One of the world's richest people, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and his wife, Nita Ambani, prefer to live a luxurious lifestyle in their opulent Mumbai home, Antilia, the second most expensive house in the world after Buckingham Palace. Whether it's their cooks, their drivers, or other staff members, the Ambani family leads a royal life and so the selection process for people who are hired to work for them and their salaries are all reflective of their taste. Today, let us take a deep dive into Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's eating habits, their head chef, and how much he earns working for one of the richest families in the world.

Talking about Mukesh Ambani, the businessman is a thorough vegetarian. He does consume eggs once in a while but abstains from consuming any form of meat or alcoholic beverages. His favourite foods are simple, including dal, roti, and rice.

Mukesh Ambani is also fond of Thai cuisine, but his typical Sunday breakfast includes a South Indian dish of idlis and sambhar. Nita Ambani, in an interview, had once revealed how busy Mukesh Ambani's schedule is; he always makes time to have dinner with the family.

Keeping these things in mind, it is fairly safe to assume that Mukesh Ambani's cook, at his home Antilia, plays an important role in his daily life. But do you know what is the salary of Mukesh Ambani's cook?

As per multiple media reports, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's chef at Antilia gets paid Rs 2 lakh per month. That is an annual salary of Rs 24 lakh. This means Mukesh Ambani's chef earns more than most CAs, MBAs, and even MLAs in India.

As per media reports, every employee at Antilia makes around the same amount of money. Apart from their salaries, the employees reportedly also receive insurance benefits and tuition reimbursement. You will be surprised to know that some of Mukesh Ambani's staff members have their kids attend school in the US as well.