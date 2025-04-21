Vantara is home to over 200 elephants and thousands of other animals and birds, including over 43 species. There are lions, leopards, deer, turtles, horses and many rare species—some rescued from Africa, Thailand, America and India. About 2,100 people work full-time at Vantara.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani has established Vantara, a groundbreaking wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation in Gujarat's Jamnagar. This initiative, whose name means “protector of the forest,” is the largest of its kind globally spanning 3,000 acres within the green belt of the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex . Conceived during the COVID-19 pandemic, Vantara’s mission is to rescue, treat, and rehabilitate injured, abused, or endangered animals from India and abroad, giving them a second chance at life.

Vantara is home to over 200 elephants and thousands of other animals and birds, including over 43 species. There are lions, leopards, deer, turtles, horses and many rare species—some rescued from Africa, Thailand, America and India. About 2,100 people work full-time at Vantara, including over 80 veterinarians from India and abroad, as well as caregivers and support staff.

Reports estimate that the yearly upkeep of Vantara ranges from Rs 150 to 200 crore, which include medical care and advanced veterinary facilities, special diets and nutrition for a diverse range of species, salaries for a large team of international and Indian staff and maintenance of the vast sanctuary and its infrastructure.

Vantara has state-of-the-art medical facilities, climate-controlled units for surgeries and recovery, and specialised diet plans tailored to each animal’s needs.

The entire operation is funded through Anant Ambani’s personal resources and the backing of Reliance Industries and Reliance Foundation. Anant is known to be emotionally invested in the project, personally overseeing its progress and key decisions.