According to the Uber bike rider, his monthly earnings are the result of working a gruelling 13 hours a day.

People in the corporate sector are often surprised to see the income of tea vendors or street vendors. This is why videos of auto-rickshaw drivers, momo sellers or golgappa sellers revealing their fabulous earnings go viral on social media very fast.

In one such viral video, an Uber bike rider from Bengaluru claims to earn an impressive monthly income of Rs 80,000–85,000 by working long hours—up to 13 hours a day. Surprised by this revelation, the person recording the video responds enviously, saying, “Itna to ham nahi kamaate, bhaiya” (Even we don’t earn that much!). The video, shared by Karnataka Portfolio on social media platform X, created a lot of attention online.

The video is now being shared on different social media platforms. On December 4, @karnatakaportf shared this video on platform X with the caption, "An interesting incident was seen in Bengaluru." Here, a gentleman proudly stated that he works as an Uber and Rapido rider and makes around Rs 80,000 per month.

The rider describes how his perseverance and hard effort have boosted his income and allowed him to achieve financial security despite working in the gig economy. Since there is a constant need for fast and affordable transportation in a bustling city like Bengaluru, his narrative has sparked a conversation about the possible income opportunities in the ride-hailing industry.

This post has received more than three thousand likes and more than 6 lakh views along with this, hundreds of users have also commented. One person wrote that riding a bike on the road for 13 hours is not an easy task. Some saluted the person for his hard work. At the same time, a user wrote that hard work pays off. Another wrote - This rider from Bangalore has shown that with hard work and dedication, the gig economy can bring economic stability. At the same time, some users wrote for the person that this brother was just throwing things, while some said that just look at the situation.