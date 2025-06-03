Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani live in the opulent 27-story, 570-foot-tall mansion named Antilia that has six floors of parking space for the family's high-end luxury cars and also has a personal helipad. This lifestyle of the family also leaves people wondering how much money they spend per month.

It comes as no surprise that Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, and his wife, Nita Ambani, one of the richest people in the world, like to live a luxurious lifestyle. The same also goes for their children, Akash Ambani, Isha Ambani, and Anant Ambani, who, along with their spouses Shloka Mehta, Anand Piramal, and Radhika Merchant, respectively, lead a life king-size. Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani live in the opulent 27-story, 570-foot-tall mansion named Antilia that has six floors of parking space for the family's high-end luxury cars and also has a personal helipad. This luxurious lifestyle of the Ambani family also leaves people often wondering how much money they spend per month.

The Ambani family is not only known for their successful business ventures and prosperous home, but Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, along with their children and daughters-in-law, are also always decked up in precious jewels and expensive designer clothes. Mukesh Ambani also reportedly gifted Nita Ambani a private jet to aid her busy schedule and on-the-go lifestyle.

Nita Ambani is a giver and it is also reflected in the luxurious gifts she bestows upon her family. Whether it is gifting a Rs 400 crore necklace to her daughter-in-law or a luxurious villa in Dubai for Rs 640 crores, no expense is spared.

Apart from this, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani are also particular about the staff members in their home. Reportedly, Mukesh Ambani’s drivers, cooks, and security personnel's monthly salary is Rs 1.5-2 lakh. All the staff members, over 600 of them, are extremely trained and reliable. The Ambani family's rough estimate of salaries for their staff is said to be around Rs 12 crores in total.

Apart from daily life, the Ambani family is also famous for hosting luxe parties and events and although these cannot be allotted a price tag, it is sure to be in lakhs and crores.

According to a report by Asianet Hindi, the Ambani family spends an estimated Rs 3 crore a month on high-end brands and jewelry shopping. Travel, international visits, whether for professional or personal reasons, also account for approximately Rs 5-10 crores as per the Asianet report.

Although there is no confirmed information about the regular spending of the Ambani family, media reports estimate it to be in several crores a month.

READ | Bad news for Pakistan, China as IAF to get new powerful fighter jet which is capable of..