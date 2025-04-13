Back in 2023, Kohli shared a nostalgic moment with fans by posting his Class 10th marksheet on the social media platform Koo.

Virat Kohli has been one of the finest cricketers in the world, known for breaking records and delivering consistent performances. Despite being a master of numbers on the cricket field, Kohli once revealed that he was never a fan of numbers in school, especially when it came to mathematics.

Back in 2023, Kohli shared a nostalgic moment with fans by posting his Class 10th marksheet on the social media platform Koo. Along with the image, he wrote, "It's funny how the things that add the least to your marksheet, add the most to your character." The post quickly went viral, with fans appreciating the honesty and humility shown by the star cricketer.

The marksheet showed Kohli’s scores in different subjects during his 10th-grade exams. He secured 83 in English, 75 in Hindi, 51 in Mathematics, 55 in Science, 81 in Social Science, and 74 in Introduction to IT. This brought his total to a percentage of 69.8. While the marks were modest, it was clear that academics were never the field where Kohli would shine. His real stage was waiting on the cricket pitch.

In IPL 2025, Kohli proved once again why he is considered a legend of the game. After a quiet performance in the previous season, he returned with unmatched determination. In a memorable match against Chennai Super Kings, he delivered a stunning innings that brought Royal Challengers Bangalore back into contention. Not just that, he also became the first-ever batter in IPL history to smash 1,000 boundaries, setting a new record that added to his legacy.

Kohli also achieved a major career milestone by becoming the first Indian batter to cross 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. His dominance with the bat and ability to bounce back under pressure stood out throughout the season. From struggling with numbers on a school exam paper to creating history with record-breaking numbers in cricket, Kohli’s journey is a reminder that success is defined by passion, not percentages.

