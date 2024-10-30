In keeping with their penchant for grandeur, the Ambanis hosted extensive pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika.

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani rank among the world’s wealthiest individuals. Nita Ambani gifted her daughters-in-law, Shloka Mehta (married to Akash Ambani) and Radhika Merchant (married to Anant Ambani), with remarkable presents during their wedding, continuing the family’s tradition of opulent gestures.

During Shloka’s wedding to Akash, Nita Ambani presented her with the Mouawad L’Incomparable necklace, a luxurious piece featuring a flawless 407.48-carat yellow diamond set among 229.52-carats of white diamonds and crafted with 18-karat rose gold branches. This masterpiece is estimated to be worth Rs 451 crore.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were similarly celebrated with high-end gifts, including a sprawling mansion on Palm Jumeirah. This 3,000-square-foot estate, valued at over Rs 640 crore, features 10 bedrooms and a private beach.

In keeping with their penchant for grandeur, the Ambanis hosted extensive pre-wedding celebrations for Anant and Radhika. According to reports from Outlook Business, The Economic Times, and LiveMint, the entire celebration incurred costs of nearly Rs 5,000 crore, making it one of the most expensive weddings globally—surpassing even the weddings of Princess Diana to Prince Charles and Sheikha Hind to Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The Ambanis’ affection is often expressed through such lavish gifts and celebrations, setting high standards for extravagance.