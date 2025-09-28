Add DNA as a Preferred Source
How many types of passports are there in India? Check details here

Let's take a closer look at the different types of passports issued in India.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 11:15 PM IST

How many types of passports are there in India? Check details here
In India, there are four categories of passports issued based on their purpose: tourism, official purposes, diplomatic, or for students only. The four types of passports are listed in the table below:

Let's take a closer look at the different types of passports issued in India:

1. Ordinary Passport (Blue Cover)

This passport is issued to any ordinary Indian citizen.

Purpose: For travel abroad for tourism, education, or business.

This passport is also called a Type P passport; its cover is dark blue. It contains essential identification information such as name, date of birth, photograph, and other personal information.

Significance: Most Indian travellers hold this passport, and it helps foreign authorities identify ordinary citizens.

2. Official Passport (White Cover)

This passport is issued to government employees representing India on official duty.

This passport, also known as a Type S (Service) passport, is issued only to specific officials.

Special Privileges: This passport grants special privileges, and those holding it can enjoy certain exemptions and privileges when travelling abroad for official purposes.

3. Diplomatic Passport (Maroon Cover)

This passport is issued to senior government officials, diplomats, and Indian Foreign Service officers.

This passport is also recognised as the most privileged passport, offering several benefits, such as visa-free travel to many countries and priority clearance at immigration.

Eligibility: High-ranking Ministry of External Affairs officials, IFS officers, IAS/IPS officers at diplomatic missions, and their dependents.

4. Orange Passport (ECR Category)

This passport is issued to citizens who have not studied beyond the 10th grade or who apply under the Emigration Check Required (ECR) category.

Purpose: This type of passport was introduced in 2018. These passports help immigration officials easily identify individuals who may require special clearance before traveling abroad for work.

Unlike regular passports, the back page of an orange passport does not contain the holder's permanent address or father's name.

Also read: Did you know high heels were originally worn by men? Here’s how the trend evolved over time

 

