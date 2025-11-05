Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru
How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them
Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'
West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know
SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date
UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH
VIRAL
Peanuts are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them a great winter snack. Eat about 50 grams daily, but avoid excess if you have allergies or health issues.
As winter arrives, one thing becomes a favourite across homes, peanuts. They aren’t just a snack; they’re packed with nutrients, often called the poor man’s almonds, because they offer similar benefits. But have you ever wondered how many peanuts are healthy to eat in a day? Let’s find out everything you need to know about your winter favourite snack.
Peanuts are loaded with nutrients that make them a valuable part of your diet, especially in the winter when the body needs more energy.
1. Rich in Protein:
Peanuts contain nearly 25-30% protein, which helps build and repair muscles. They’re an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to add protein to their diet.
2. Heart-Healthy Fats:
They contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, both known to support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and improving overall cardiovascular function.
3. High in Fibre:
Peanuts aid digestion, prevent constipation, and help maintain gut health. Regular but moderate consumption supports a healthy digestive system.
4. Full of Vitamins and Minerals:
They are packed with vitamin E, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, all of which strengthen immunity and boost energy.
5. Antioxidant Protection:
Peanuts contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against heart disease and certain cancers. It also supports healthy skin and slows down ageing.
For a healthy adult, the ideal intake is about 50 grams of peanuts per day, roughly one to one and a half handfuls. If you’re trying to lose weight, limit it to 30 grams since peanuts are calorie-dense. Choosing roasted or boiled peanuts is a better option than salted or deep-fried ones.
Peanuts can be enjoyed in many forms, boiled, roasted, or mixed with salads and snacks, but always remember that moderation is key.