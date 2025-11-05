FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station

Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

Virat Kohli birthday: When Anushka Sharma gushed over marrying him, 'During the first six months...'

West Bengal SSC Result 2025: Higher Secondary teacher results to be declared on November 7? Here's all you need to know

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025 out: Know SBI Clerk Mains Exam date 2025, qualifying marks, admit card release date

UPS cargo plane crashes minutes after takeoff from Louisville Airport in Kentucky, 7 dead; video footage showing loud fire explosion emerges, WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman

Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch

Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures

From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter

Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star

From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025

HomeViral

VIRAL

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

Peanuts are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them a great winter snack. Eat about 50 grams daily, but avoid excess if you have allergies or health issues.

Latest News

Shivani Tiwari

Updated : Nov 05, 2025, 11:52 AM IST

How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

As winter arrives, one thing becomes a favourite across homes, peanuts. They aren’t just a snack; they’re packed with nutrients, often called the poor man’s almonds, because they offer similar benefits. But have you ever wondered how many peanuts are healthy to eat in a day? Let’s find out everything you need to know about your winter favourite snack.

Why peanuts are good for you

Peanuts are loaded with nutrients that make them a valuable part of your diet, especially in the winter when the body needs more energy.

1. Rich in Protein:
Peanuts contain nearly 25-30% protein, which helps build and repair muscles. They’re an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to add protein to their diet.

2. Heart-Healthy Fats:
They contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, both known to support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and improving overall cardiovascular function.

3. High in Fibre:
Peanuts aid digestion, prevent constipation, and help maintain gut health. Regular but moderate consumption supports a healthy digestive system.

4. Full of Vitamins and Minerals:
They are packed with vitamin E, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, all of which strengthen immunity and boost energy.

5. Antioxidant Protection:
Peanuts contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against heart disease and certain cancers. It also supports healthy skin and slows down ageing.

How many peanuts are safe to eat daily?

For a healthy adult, the ideal intake is about 50 grams of peanuts per day, roughly one to one and a half handfuls. If you’re trying to lose weight, limit it to 30 grams since peanuts are calorie-dense. Choosing roasted or boiled peanuts is a better option than salted or deep-fried ones.

Peanuts can be enjoyed in many forms, boiled, roasted, or mixed with salads and snacks, but always remember that moderation is key.

Who should avoid eating peanuts?

  • While peanuts are healthy for most people, they’re not suitable for everyone.
  • People with peanut allergies: Even a small amount can cause skin rashes, swelling, breathing difficulties, or severe allergic reactions.
  • Kidney or liver patients: Peanuts contain compounds that can worsen kidney or liver-related issues if consumed in large quantities.
  • Those on blood-thinning medication: Since peanuts contain vitamin E, they may interfere with blood clotting.
  • People with severe acidity or gas: Peanuts can increase bloating or digestive discomfort for some individuals.

Possible side effects of eating too many peanuts

  • Weight Gain: Peanuts are high in calories. Overeating them can quickly add extra weight, especially when combined with a high-calorie diet.
  • Digestive Issues: Eating too many peanuts may cause gas, bloating, or stomach cramps.
  • Allergic Reactions: For those allergic to peanuts, symptoms can range from mild itching to severe breathing trouble.
  • High Sodium Risks: Salted peanuts contain too much sodium, which can raise blood pressure and harm the kidneys over time
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, defeating JD Vance's half-brother Cory Bowman
Who is Aftab Pureval? Indian-origin Democrat re-elected as Cincinnati mayor, def
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim mayor, walks off with 'Dhoom Machale' playing in background, WATCH
Zohran Mamdani's Bollywood style first speech as New York City's first Muslim...
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date, car wash kiss, adorable PDA pics go viral; Watch
Hardik Pandya shares romantic moments with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma: Ocean date
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 pilgrims killed after being hit by train while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar station
Mirzapur Train Accident: At least 6 killed while crossing tracks at UP's Chunar
Zohran Mamdani's fiery FIRST victory speech: Takes sharp jibe at Donald Trump, says, 'Have four words for you...'; quotes Jawaharlal Nehru
Zohran Mamdani's FIRST fiery victory speech: sharp jibe at Donald Trump...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pictures
From 'Chiku' to 'Run Machine': Unknown facts about Virat Kohli with unseen pics
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star batter
Virat Kohli birthday special: 7 unique records held only by Team India's star
From Jonathan Bailey to Patrick Dempsey: Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Meet 8 sexiest man alive winners who ruled hearts from 2018 to 2025
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE