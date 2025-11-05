How many peanuts can you eat in one day? Benefits, side effects, who should avoid them

Peanuts are rich in protein, fibre, and healthy fats, making them a great winter snack. Eat about 50 grams daily, but avoid excess if you have allergies or health issues.

As winter arrives, one thing becomes a favourite across homes, peanuts. They aren’t just a snack; they’re packed with nutrients, often called the poor man’s almonds, because they offer similar benefits. But have you ever wondered how many peanuts are healthy to eat in a day? Let’s find out everything you need to know about your winter favourite snack.

Why peanuts are good for you

Peanuts are loaded with nutrients that make them a valuable part of your diet, especially in the winter when the body needs more energy.

1. Rich in Protein:

Peanuts contain nearly 25-30% protein, which helps build and repair muscles. They’re an excellent choice for vegetarians looking to add protein to their diet.

2. Heart-Healthy Fats:

They contain monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, both known to support heart health by lowering bad cholesterol and improving overall cardiovascular function.

3. High in Fibre:

Peanuts aid digestion, prevent constipation, and help maintain gut health. Regular but moderate consumption supports a healthy digestive system.

4. Full of Vitamins and Minerals:

They are packed with vitamin E, vitamin B6, folate, magnesium, phosphorus, and zinc, all of which strengthen immunity and boost energy.

5. Antioxidant Protection:

Peanuts contain resveratrol, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against heart disease and certain cancers. It also supports healthy skin and slows down ageing.

How many peanuts are safe to eat daily?

For a healthy adult, the ideal intake is about 50 grams of peanuts per day, roughly one to one and a half handfuls. If you’re trying to lose weight, limit it to 30 grams since peanuts are calorie-dense. Choosing roasted or boiled peanuts is a better option than salted or deep-fried ones.

Peanuts can be enjoyed in many forms, boiled, roasted, or mixed with salads and snacks, but always remember that moderation is key.

Who should avoid eating peanuts?

While peanuts are healthy for most people, they’re not suitable for everyone.

People with peanut allergies: Even a small amount can cause skin rashes, swelling, breathing difficulties, or severe allergic reactions.

Kidney or liver patients: Peanuts contain compounds that can worsen kidney or liver-related issues if consumed in large quantities.

Those on blood-thinning medication: Since peanuts contain vitamin E, they may interfere with blood clotting.

People with severe acidity or gas: Peanuts can increase bloating or digestive discomfort for some individuals.

Possible side effects of eating too many peanuts