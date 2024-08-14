How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Fund cited by Hindenburg not...': Mauritius FSC denies offshore fund allegations against SEBI Chief

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Where is UPSC topper IAS Tina Dabi now? Find out her current posting

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Viral video: Little girl wins hearts with adorable dance to 'Radha Kaise Na Jale', watch

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

8 non-dairy calcium-rich foods

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

5 stunning images of star cluster captured by NASA

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Independence Day 2024: 8 must-watch Bollywood patriotic films

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Hindenburg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

DRDO Successfully Test Fires Made-In-India Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bigg Boss Winner Munawar Faruqui Apologises For Crass Joke On Konkani People After Backlash

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Bangladesh Unrest: Bangladesh Court Initiated Murder Investigation Against Sheikh Hasina

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

Akshay Kumar recalls friends from Bollywood questioning his choice of films: ‘A lot of people opposed me when…’

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

This star kid worked in coffee shop, rejected Salman's movie, one hit changed her life, now earns Rs 15 crore per film

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

Meet India’s female superstar who dated Dilip Kumar, Raj Kapoor, was accused of ‘buying’ husband; left films for...

HomeViral

Viral

How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...

A tiny island in the Bay of Bengal, St. Martin, played a pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh's political history, possibly contributing to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's loss of power.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 14, 2024, 06:49 AM IST

How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

    In the vast and tumultuous waters of the Bay of Bengal lies a small island that has played an outsized role in shaping the political history of Bangladesh. Known as St. Martin Island, this tiny piece of land, spanning just three square kilometers, is often at the center of geopolitical discussions. Some believe that this island was a significant factor in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's loss of power, highlighting its crucial role in the country's political dynamics.

    But St. Martin Island is just one of many in Bangladesh, a country with a staggering number of islands, estimated to be between 700 and 1,000. These islands, both inhabited and uninhabited, form a unique part of Bangladesh's geography, with some even disappearing over time due to natural processes.

    The Islands of Bangladesh: A Diverse and Dynamic Landscape
    Among the myriad islands in Bangladesh, Bhola stands out as the largest. Spanning approximately 3,402 square kilometers, Bhola, also known as Dakhin Shahbazpur, is located at the mouth of the Meghna River. This island has a rich history and a significant population of around 1.7 million people, predominantly Muslims. Over the centuries, Bhola's shape has evolved due to river erosion, with large parts of it now at risk of submersion due to its low elevation of just six feet above sea level.

    St. Martin Island, though much smaller, is equally significant. Located about nine kilometers south of Cox's Bazar, this coral island is famous for its stunning natural beauty, with crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life. Known locally as Narikel Jinjira (Coconut Island) or Daruchini Island (Cinnamon Island), St. Martin is a popular tourist destination, especially during the winter months. However, its strategic location has also made it a point of contention between Bangladesh and Myanmar, with disputes over maritime boundaries eventually resolved in Bangladesh's favor by the International Maritime Law Tribunal in 2012.

    Other Notable Islands: Biodiversity and Cultural Heritage
    Beyond Bhola and St. Martin, Bangladesh is home to other significant islands like Nijhum and Hatiya. Nijhum Island, located in the Bay of Bengal, is renowned for its rich biodiversity, including mangrove forests and diverse wildlife. With a population of about 8,000 people, the island's economy revolves around fishing and farming.

    Hatiya Island, also in the Bay of Bengal, is celebrated for its agricultural productivity and cultural heritage. Part of Noakhali district, Hatiya plays a crucial role in Bangladesh's fishing industry and adds to the nation's natural beauty.

    The Enigmatic Char Islands: A Constantly Changing Landscape
    One of the most intriguing aspects of Bangladesh's geography is the presence of 'Char' islands. These sedimentary formations, which develop along the major rivers originating from the Himalayas, are in a constant state of flux. New Char islands can emerge, while others may disappear due to erosion, making them highly vulnerable and unstable. Despite the risks, more than five million people live on these Char islands, relying on the land for agriculture and livelihood.

    The dynamic nature of these islands underscores the ever-changing geography of the Bengal region, where the landscape is shaped as much by human activity as by natural forces.

     

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Advertisement

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    Advertisement

    POPULAR STORIES

    Income Tax 2024: Reasons behind delay in ITR refund and can we receive interest over this?

    Income Tax 2024: Reasons behind delay in ITR refund and can we receive interest over this?

    Meet woman who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, took loan to build Rs 8300 crore company at age of 34, now aims to…

    Meet woman who rejected Rs 150 crore offer, took loan to build Rs 8300 crore company at age of 34, now aims to…

    Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

    Meet Shah Rukh Khan's all-time favourite actor, not Amitabh, Dilip Kumar, Salman; has weird connect with Aryan Khan

    Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

    Meet woman, a social media star who cracked UPSC exam without coaching, became IPS officer with AIR…

    This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

    This superstar was madly in love with Sridevi, went to her home with marriage proposal; it's not Mithun or Jeetendra

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

    Inside Sonam Kapoor's stunning Mumbai home whose interiors, decor will give tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia

    7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

    7 most dangerous cities in world, first name will shock you

    Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

    Meet actor who gave 12 flops, 1 hit in 18 years, still called star, charges Rs 12 lakh per day; he's worth...

    This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

    This actress' rumoured affair with Dharmendra almost broke his, Hema's marriage, their 26-year age gap led to...

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    Kapoor family's most unsuccessful actor worked as extra, did 50 films but had no lead role; Raj Kapoor never cast him

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    MORE
    Advertisement