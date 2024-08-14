How many islands does Bangladesh have? Largest one is...

A tiny island in the Bay of Bengal, St. Martin, played a pivotal role in shaping Bangladesh's political history, possibly contributing to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's loss of power.

In the vast and tumultuous waters of the Bay of Bengal lies a small island that has played an outsized role in shaping the political history of Bangladesh. Known as St. Martin Island, this tiny piece of land, spanning just three square kilometers, is often at the center of geopolitical discussions. Some believe that this island was a significant factor in former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's loss of power, highlighting its crucial role in the country's political dynamics.

But St. Martin Island is just one of many in Bangladesh, a country with a staggering number of islands, estimated to be between 700 and 1,000. These islands, both inhabited and uninhabited, form a unique part of Bangladesh's geography, with some even disappearing over time due to natural processes.

The Islands of Bangladesh: A Diverse and Dynamic Landscape

Among the myriad islands in Bangladesh, Bhola stands out as the largest. Spanning approximately 3,402 square kilometers, Bhola, also known as Dakhin Shahbazpur, is located at the mouth of the Meghna River. This island has a rich history and a significant population of around 1.7 million people, predominantly Muslims. Over the centuries, Bhola's shape has evolved due to river erosion, with large parts of it now at risk of submersion due to its low elevation of just six feet above sea level.

St. Martin Island, though much smaller, is equally significant. Located about nine kilometers south of Cox's Bazar, this coral island is famous for its stunning natural beauty, with crystal-clear waters and diverse marine life. Known locally as Narikel Jinjira (Coconut Island) or Daruchini Island (Cinnamon Island), St. Martin is a popular tourist destination, especially during the winter months. However, its strategic location has also made it a point of contention between Bangladesh and Myanmar, with disputes over maritime boundaries eventually resolved in Bangladesh's favor by the International Maritime Law Tribunal in 2012.

Other Notable Islands: Biodiversity and Cultural Heritage

Beyond Bhola and St. Martin, Bangladesh is home to other significant islands like Nijhum and Hatiya. Nijhum Island, located in the Bay of Bengal, is renowned for its rich biodiversity, including mangrove forests and diverse wildlife. With a population of about 8,000 people, the island's economy revolves around fishing and farming.

Hatiya Island, also in the Bay of Bengal, is celebrated for its agricultural productivity and cultural heritage. Part of Noakhali district, Hatiya plays a crucial role in Bangladesh's fishing industry and adds to the nation's natural beauty.

The Enigmatic Char Islands: A Constantly Changing Landscape

One of the most intriguing aspects of Bangladesh's geography is the presence of 'Char' islands. These sedimentary formations, which develop along the major rivers originating from the Himalayas, are in a constant state of flux. New Char islands can emerge, while others may disappear due to erosion, making them highly vulnerable and unstable. Despite the risks, more than five million people live on these Char islands, relying on the land for agriculture and livelihood.

The dynamic nature of these islands underscores the ever-changing geography of the Bengal region, where the landscape is shaped as much by human activity as by natural forces.