Pakistan, a country with a population of 240 million, is the fifth most populous nation in the world. Over 90% of its population practices Islam, with the majority being Sunni Muslims, followed by a smaller Shia Muslim community. Religious minorities, including Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, and others, make up a small percentage of the population.

According to a 2022 report by the Center for Peace and Justice, Hindus account for 1.18% of Pakistan’s population.

Historically, minorities in Pakistan faced challenges in joining institutions like the military. For instance, Hindus were previously barred from serving in the Pakistan Army. This changed in 2000, when the army began recruiting Hindus. In 2006, Captain Danish became the first Hindu officer in the Pakistan Army.

The Pakistan Army, which has 654,000 active soldiers and around 500,000 in reserve, has since seen gradual inclusion of Hindu soldiers.

According to reports, there are around 200 Hindu soldiers serving in the Pakistan Army. By 2022, two Hindu officers, Major Dr Kailash Kumar and Major Dr Anil Kumar, were promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.