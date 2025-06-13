A woman recently shared a video of rotten food items like eggs and watermelon allegedly delivered by Zepto, sparking controversy about food safety standards and hygiene.

In today's fast-paced life, online food delivery apps have made people's lives easier. However, many serious questions are now being raised about the quality of products delivered by online platforms. The latest case highlights a similar issue, leaving many internet users stunned. A woman recently shared a video of rotten food items like eggs and watermelon allegedly delivered by Zepto, sparking controversy about food safety standards and hygiene.

A clip shared by a content creator @ayushii.prasad on Instagram shows spoiled eggs and watermelon she received from a popular delivery app. The video has once again reignited backlash over poor warehouse conditions in Maharashtra, leading to the suspension of its license.

“Zepto, how is this acceptable? Every single time, you either send raw fruits or rotten ones. I’ve learned my lesson and won’t order from you anymore. But stop scamming people. Issuing a refund isn’t enough focus on the quality, bro, we end up paying more because of you," the caption read.

In the text overlay on the video, she wrote, ''Stop ordering fruits and eggs from Zepto. Thankfully, I recorded it warna yeh full confidence me bolte hai ‘it passed quality check."

As soon as the video went viral, the e-commerce platform responded, “We understand your concern and want to make this right. At Zepto, we take quality seriously, and we regret any inconvenience caused if this product didn’t meet your expectations. Please DM us your order details so we can address this promptly at Zepto speed."

Social media reaction

One user wrote, I have stopped ordering fruits and vegetables online. Always check the expiry of packed items. Another user said, This happened to me with curd, I got a refund, but the trust was broken. The third user wrote, Half of the items in my order did not arrive, and even after complaining twice, I did not get a refund.

