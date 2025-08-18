'How is that possible?': Indian man’s hilarious take on love vs arranged marriage with American wife leaves internet laughing

In the video, Deepak asks his wife, "What is the weirdest thing people ask you after marrying me?" Hannah replies that she often gets weird messages in the comments and even in her inbox.

An Indian man and his American wife answered the unusual questions they have been receiving in their inboxes ever since they started creating online content, as featured in a viral video. The most notable part was his witty reply to whether his marriage was love or arranged, which left social media users divided.

In the clip posted on Instagram by Deepak and Hannah, with the caption "It was definitely an arranged marriage", they are seen discussing the unusual questions they often get after getting married in different countries. It has been viewed over 70,400 times so far.

In the video, Deepak asks his wife, "What is the weirdest thing people ask you after marrying me?" Hannah replies that she often gets weird messages in the comments and even in her inbox.

She says, it feels strange when people say, "If I had a sister they could marry," She further adds that whether people know her personally or only through social media, they are always excited about her having a baby.

She then turns the question towards Deepak, who says that most people want to know whether her marriage was an arranged marriage or a love marriage. He jokes, "How is that possible? Like my parents went to Michigan in the US to find a girl for me? Of course, it's a love marriage, guys," and the video ends with laughter.

Watch the video here

Social media reactions

Social media users flooded the comments section with their funny reactions.

One user said, "Sisters hahah get it all the time too!!! You’re so cute, guys.''

Another user wrote, ''Omg I get DMs all the time. People are always asking if I have a friend who wants an Indian boyfriend.''

A third user commented, ''I get it though. My kids are half Indian and they are bloody adorable...... just saying.''

Another user wrote, ''The arranged marriage questions are so weird and asked so often to interracial couples.''

Also read: Meerat Disturbing Video: Over 10 people brutally kicking and beating an army man on his way to join duty in Kashmir goes VIRAL - Reason will shock you