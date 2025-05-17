The king cobra, mainly found in South and Southeast Asia, is one of the longest and venomous snakes.

There are people who like being close to animals like cats or dogs, and then there are those who take a step further and try to be friends with the deadliest reptiles. One such video is currently making waves on the internet.

In a spine-tingling clip, a person can be seen getting dangerously close to a king cobra. This hair-raising clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @AMAZlNGNATURE, has sparked terror among the netizens.

This video features a hand, where a person is casually attempting to get closer to the kind cobra while comforting the snake by stroking its body.

“A King Cobra Up Close,” the post on X read.

The video was shared a while ago and, despite its terrifying sight, it has managed to pull over 150K likes from the viewers.

The clip has triggered many on the internet, with some calling it "insane".

One user commented, “What in the world? How is bro able to pet him and live to tell about it?”

''The King Cobra — the world’s longest venomous snake, and one stare is enough to freeze you in place,'' another wrote.

''I am very scared of snakes especially cobra,'' third user wrote.

''He wanted to kiss the camera,'' another user wrote.

''How’d the camera man survive this one,'' another user said.

