Journalist Gareth Davies decided to replicate Donald Trump’s diet for a week to explore its effects on the body and mind. The diet, which heavily features fast food, snacks, and large quantities of Diet Coke, left Davies feeling constantly hungry, nauseous, and exhausted. Sharing his experience in The Telegraph, he remarked, “I don’t understand how the man is still alive.”

Trump’s diet is known for skipping meals, particularly breakfast. When he does have breakfast, it typically consists of fried eggs and bacon. Davies, following this pattern, avoided breakfast most days, relying on a can of Diet Coke or the occasional Dorito to stave off hunger. This routine left him feeling queasy, especially in the mornings when he combined coffee with an empty stomach.

For supplements, Davies also took the same ones Trump is known to consume: zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and aspirin.

Lunch was another skipped meal for Trump, occasionally replaced by a meatloaf sandwich. Davies followed suit, substituting small snacks and more Diet Coke instead of proper meals. By mid-afternoon, hunger became unbearable due to the poor nutritional value of his diet.

Dinner, however, was a large fast-food feast. Trump is known for his love of McDonald’s, KFC, and pizza. On the first night, Davies ate two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, two Big Macs, and a small chocolate milkshake from McDonald’s, replicating one of Trump’s go-to meals. While the meal was initially satisfying, Davies found the heavy, processed food difficult to enjoy as the week progressed.

The diet has been widely criticized by nutritionists for its low fiber content, high sugar and fat, and reliance on processed foods. Aspartame, a key ingredient in Diet Coke, has even been classified by WHO as a possible carcinogen. Combined with inadequate water intake, Trump’s eating habits raise significant health concerns.

By the end of the week, Davies reported feeling physically drained, constantly hungry, and experiencing gastrointestinal issues due to the lack of fiber and high salt intake. His experiment highlights the potential dangers of such a diet, emphasizing the importance of balanced nutrition for both physical and mental well-being.

