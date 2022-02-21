Here's how IAF rescued 19-year-old trekker who fell from steep cliff at Nandi Hills

The Indian Air Force (IAF) and the national and State disaster response forces has rescued a 19-year-old trekker on Sunday who fell at least 200 feet into a gorge at Nandi Hill, about 60 km from Bengaluru. The trekker is from Delhi and studying in an engineering college in Bengaluru.

The 19-year-old came alone for trekking and fell into the gorge, Superintendent of Police of Chikkaballapura G K Mithun Kumar told PTI. "After slipping, he fortunately got stuck. Had he slipped from there, he would have fallen into a cliff of about 300 feet below," Kumar said.

After he got stuck, the trekker messaged the police control room and shared his location. Soon, a police team, along with the SDRF and NDRF, went to the rescue but none could help.

How the rescue operation was conducted?

The Indian Air Force (IAF) was contacted and it rushed to the spot for rescue.

Deputy Commissioner of Chikkaballapura contacted the Air Force Station, Yelahanka, with a 'Save Our Souls' message.

A Mi17 helicopter was immediately sent to Bramhagiri Rocks in Nandi Hills where the trekker was stuck.

After a search operation was conducted, the IAF was able to locate the stranded trekker.

The terrain being treacherous for a landing, the flight gunner of the Mi17 was lowered by a winch close to the trekker.

The flight gunner helped the 19-year-old harness and lifted him up. He was then taken to the nearest civil hospital.

