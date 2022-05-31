‘How has your belly grown so big?’: Mamata Banerjee’s exchange with TMC worker goes viral

Photo - Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is known for being outspoken and bold, recently attended an event where she had a funny exchange with a leader from her party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The video of the exchange has since gone viral.

Mamata Banerjee, in the viral video, could be heard bombarding the TMC worker with a hoard of questions during the event, asking him about how his “Madhya Pradesh” (middle section) got so big, and if he has any illness.

The TMC worker was standing up and making a statement when Banerjee interrupted him and questioned him about the size of his stomach. She said, “The way your belly is growing, you could collapse any day. Are you unwell?”

The TMC worker, smiling, replied to her that he is not unwell and had “no sugar and no pressure”. He further said that he is fit and tried to convince the West Bengal CM and the party workers that he works out and is healthy.

“how has your MadhyaPradesh (tummy) grown so big?” CM #MamataBanerjee was caught worried about the health of her municipality leader who weighs 125 kgs yet admittedly eats pakoras every morning. The conversation is hilarious. The chairman tried hard to prove his workout abilities pic.twitter.com/hDZw3OFamQ — Tamal Saha (@Tamal0401) May 30, 2022

Not letting the size of his belly go, Mamata Banerjee further remarked, “There is definitely some problem... how can you have such a giant Madhya Pradesh (pun for middle section)” During the exchange between the two, the rest of the party workers were grinning, with some workers visibly uncomfortable.

Mamata Banerjee and the TMC worker engaged in the conversation for a few minutes. Banerjee asked if he goes on walks, to which he replied that he does it every day. The man further confessed that he eats pakodis every day, to which the TMC chief said that like this, he can never lose weight.

The TMC worker further said that he does three hours of exercise every day. He also added that he does 1,000 Kapal Bhati (breathing exercises) every day, but the West Bengal CM was not convinced.

She further said, “If you show me 1,000 Kapal Bhatis, I will give you ₹ 10,000 on the spot... Impossible. You don't know how to inhale or exhale.”

